Henry Cejudo paid an emotional tribute to late MMA coach Eddie Cha, honoring the mentor who played a pivotal role in shaping his career.

Earlier this week, popular MMA coach Eddie Cha passed away. During his illustrious coaching career, Cha had worked with a lot of renowned names. But the most significant among all was undoubtedly UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo. Following Cha’s death, ‘Triple C’ shared an emotional statement about his former coach.

Speaking with MMA Fighting, Cejudo stated, “I was thinking of Eddie like a day before he actually passed away... I got the phone call early in the morning on Tuesday... 'Eddie passed away!' 53 years old. Great man, great husband, great coach, great friend, and it's just too bad, man. He's too young to leave.”

He added, “I'm just heartbroken, dude, still. But I know what Eddie would want. He's like, 'Dude, keep moving forward!' He was there when my sister died. Eddie Cha, Master Cha, you will always be remembered, bro.!”