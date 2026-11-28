Henry Cejudo Drops Emotional Message Following Heartbreaking Passing of MMA Coach
Henry Cejudo paid an emotional tribute to late MMA coach Eddie Cha, honoring the mentor who played a pivotal role in shaping his career.
Earlier this week, popular MMA coach Eddie Cha passed away. During his illustrious coaching career, Cha had worked with a lot of renowned names. But the most significant among all was undoubtedly UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo. Following Cha’s death, ‘Triple C’ shared an emotional statement about his former coach.
Speaking with MMA Fighting, Cejudo stated, “I was thinking of Eddie like a day before he actually passed away... I got the phone call early in the morning on Tuesday... 'Eddie passed away!' 53 years old. Great man, great husband, great coach, great friend, and it's just too bad, man. He's too young to leave.”
He added, “I'm just heartbroken, dude, still. But I know what Eddie would want. He's like, 'Dude, keep moving forward!' He was there when my sister died. Eddie Cha, Master Cha, you will always be remembered, bro.!”
Cejudo wrestled Song Yadong Friday at RAF 15. Reflecting on the same, the two-time UFC champion promised that he would try his best to win the bout and dedicate the victory to his late coach.
Eddie Cha Passes at 53
Fight Ready MMA confirmed the news of Cha’s passing. Dead at 53, the official cause of death is not yet known. Breaking the heartbreaking news on social media, Iridium Sports Agency wrote, “The #TeamIridium family is heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of our dear friend Eddie Cha. Eddie will be remembered as one of the most successful, passionate and selfless coaches in MMA, helping athletes from around the world achieve their dreams on the biggest stages of combat sports.”
The statement continued, “Even more than the tremendous legacy he leaves in the sport of MMA, Eddie will also be fondly remembered as a proud family man and a long-time loyal friend to our agency and clients. Rest in Peace, Eddie, until we meet again #TheDarkside.”