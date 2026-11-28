Fans React as Josh Hokit’s Teammate Praises Jon Jones’ Efforts
Fans are skeptical after Josh Hokit’s teammate praised Jon Jones for help.
Josh Hokit and Jon Jones' latest verbal back-and-forths took an interesting turn. During their heated argument on X, Hokit claimed that one of his teammates suffered some serious mental and physical complications from Jones’ actions.
He also accused Jones of being the reason his teammate ended up in the hospital. However, in his latest statement, the teammate himself has clarified the accusations and sided with the former UFC Heavyweight Champion.
In an article from The Scrap, Hokit’s teammate called the allegations against Jones false. He also stressed that Jones did help him out while Hokit tried to fabricate the entire situation. The teammate stated, “I owe Jon my life. He looks after me like a brother… Josh doesn't know my life as Jon does. Jon has been more grateful to me than 99% of the MMA world, and I simply cannot let someone put his name in dirt by telling false stories to suit his false character role.”
Adding to his statement further, he also requested not to be involved in the feud. Soon after the development, fans online chimed in with their take on the entire fiasco.
One fan said, “Doesn't it sound like this reaction sounded way too late to react to, then Jon Jones refused to address this in the past week, then now this bloke just suddenly came out of nowhere and gave a statement? This dude sounded like he's been paid off by Jon Jones tbh 🤣🤣”
Another fan added, “Idk, I'm taking this at face value. Already was skeptical of Hokit's account. It sounds like someone who's never done drugs trying to describe how drugs can effect someone. I'm still team Hokit tho. He is the biggest star of the sport rn”
A third fan noted, “Jon probably sold him a gnarly bag of Colombian party pebbles.”
This user quipped, “yeah the timing is a little too weird lmao, its clearly a lie.”
A fan chimed in, “Bro got forced say this for more drugs 😂😂”