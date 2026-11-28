Fans are skeptical after Josh Hokit’s teammate praised Jon Jones for help.

Josh Hokit and Jon Jones' latest verbal back-and-forths took an interesting turn. During their heated argument on X, Hokit claimed that one of his teammates suffered some serious mental and physical complications from Jones’ actions.

He also accused Jones of being the reason his teammate ended up in the hospital. However, in his latest statement, the teammate himself has clarified the accusations and sided with the former UFC Heavyweight Champion.

In an article from The Scrap, Hokit’s teammate called the allegations against Jones false. He also stressed that Jones did help him out while Hokit tried to fabricate the entire situation. The teammate stated, “I owe Jon my life. He looks after me like a brother… Josh doesn't know my life as Jon does. Jon has been more grateful to me than 99% of the MMA world, and I simply cannot let someone put his name in dirt by telling false stories to suit his false character role.”