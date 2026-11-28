Mike Perry wants Israel Adesanya to use his calf kicks to force a victory on Sharaputdin Magomedov.

Israel Adesanya had been one of the biggest names in the UFC. Ruling over his opponents, ‘The Last Stylebender’ was once considered a menacing force. Unfortunately, in recent years, Adesanya has failed to keep up with his former performances. Trying to make a strong comeback, the former champion will be battling it out against Sharaputdin Magomedov. Ahead of the bout, while most MMA pundits are skeptical, Mike Perry is siding with the 37-year-old.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Perry pointed out that one of the strongest elements in Izzy’s arsenal is his calf kicks. According to the BKFC middleweight, using those kicks properly might prove to be a deciding factor against Magomedov.

Perry said, “It's good to see Adesanya back... Of course it's a must-win fight for Izzy. Shout out to Izzy man, this is a cool guy. He's a tough fighter. He's got the meanest calf kicks. Will he use those? Obviously, I'm rooting for Israel Adesanya.”