Mike Perry believes Israel Adesanya Might Make a Strong Comeback
Mike Perry wants Israel Adesanya to use his calf kicks to force a victory on Sharaputdin Magomedov.
Israel Adesanya had been one of the biggest names in the UFC. Ruling over his opponents, ‘The Last Stylebender’ was once considered a menacing force. Unfortunately, in recent years, Adesanya has failed to keep up with his former performances. Trying to make a strong comeback, the former champion will be battling it out against Sharaputdin Magomedov. Ahead of the bout, while most MMA pundits are skeptical, Mike Perry is siding with the 37-year-old.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Perry pointed out that one of the strongest elements in Izzy’s arsenal is his calf kicks. According to the BKFC middleweight, using those kicks properly might prove to be a deciding factor against Magomedov.
Perry said, “It's good to see Adesanya back... Of course it's a must-win fight for Izzy. Shout out to Izzy man, this is a cool guy. He's a tough fighter. He's got the meanest calf kicks. Will he use those? Obviously, I'm rooting for Israel Adesanya.”
Looking back at Adesanya’s recent records, things have been going downhill for him. Following his win against Alex Pereira, ‘The Last Stylebender’ took on Sean Strickland in UFC 293. Following a unanimous decision loss, everybody expected the champion to bounce back immediately. But that was not to be. The former champion then faced Dricus du Plessis in August 2024. Despite putting on a valiant show, it was Du Plessis who claimed victory via a rear-naked choke.
With two back-to-back losses, Adesanya came down to the UFC Fight Night card to restore his confidence. Unfortunately, his fight against Nasaourdine Imavov was another nightmare. While Adesanya looked confident and also dominated the first round, a solid punch from Imavov in the second round knocked him out cold. Finally, his March 2026 outing saw Izzy lose his fourth bout in a row following another knockout loss to Joe Pyfer.