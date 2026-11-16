Shara “Bullet” Magomedov, UFC middleweight, has revealed he has a contract in place with his wife. The Russian fighter is free to marry for a second time and it is even written in their marriage contract.

The fighter also said he wouldn’t mind having another wife as long as he can take care of both of his wives . He was very open about his personal life, so a lot of MMA fans were interested in what he said.

Shara: "When I talk to my wife about it, she agrees that you cannot disagree with something that God has made permissible. If you disagree with it, it means your faith is incomplete."

Magomedov said he had already discussed the idea with his wife. She understands his perspective because of his religious beliefs. He believes that Islam allows more than one wife and it would be wrong to go against what his religion permits.

Shara Magomedov Believes a Second Wife Is Better Than Cheating

When asked why he’d want another wife, he had a simple answer. He says cheating on his present wife is worse than a second marriage.

Shara: "So that I don’t feel the desire to cheat on my first wife. I think it’s better. Rather than committing a sin, I think it’s better to marry a second wife. Because I think everyone is naturally attracted to someone else sometimes.

"Just because someone is married doesn’t mean they’ll never want to be with someone else,” the Russian fighter said. He believes that marrying another person would be a better way to handle his feelings than cheating, which is against his religious beliefs.

Getting married again means taking care of his family and providing all his wives with the things they need from him.

Magomedov Says Islam Allows Men to Have Four Wives

They also discussed if he would want a third wife if he got a second. According to Magomedov, in Islam, a man is allowed to have up to four wives, as long as he can handle the responsibilities of so many wives.

He thinks it's a good thing to have more than one wife to look after. He thinks it's good to give them gifts, to pay for their food, and to take care of their daily needs. Also, he thinks that he can get more blessings from Allah by having more wives.

By the sounds of things, Magomedov didn’t just suddenly bring this topic up with his wife. They have already talked about it, and her consent is part of the marriage contract.

What he said now gives fans of MMA something new to discuss outside the Octagon. While fighters usually make headlines for how they perform, this time around Magomedov caught people’s attention talking about marriage and why he believes having another wife is better than cheating.

Shara Magomedov vs Israel Adesanya

In the meantime Magomedov is putting the finishing touches on preparations for the biggest fight of his UFC career. He is scheduled to fight Israel Adesanya, the former middleweight champion in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Dec. 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A victory over a big name like Adesanya would be a huge thing for Magomedov’s and could take his career to the next level.