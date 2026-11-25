NEW Is Israel Adesanya Fighting to Save His Legacy Against Shara Bullet?

Israel Adesanya (Image Credits: Imago)

With his recent struggles putting his legacy under scrutiny, Israel Adesanya faces another crucial test against Shara Bullet, where a win could change the narrative.

UFC has seen a lot of fighters go from their absolute peak to hitting rock bottom really fast. From BJ Penn to Tony Ferguson, who once looked absolutely the best in their careers, they started losing every fight they fought. And somehow, it has hampered their legacy a bit. If Ferguson hadn’t lost 8 fights in a row and won 6 of them, he would absolutely be considered one of the best lightweights ever to walk in. Meanwhile, Israel Adesanya is going through such a phase. Currently, he has lost 5 of his last 6 fights, and the upcoming bout against Shara Bullet on December 5, might be the toughest test, not because of how good the Russian fighter is, but because Adesanya is now desperate to bounce back and save the legacy he has built brick by brick. Israel Adesanya Needs a Win to Save His Sailing Legacy Fans who started watching the UFC after 2023 might not know how great of a fighter Adesanya was in his prime. In his career, he has beaten big names like Anderson Silva, Robert Whittaker, Alex Pereira, Yoel Romero, and more. If a fighter has wins over names like these, undoubtedly, just by looking at it on paper, it would be a Hall of Fame career.

However, it’s not just the wins but also the persona Izzy has brought, from doing the Undertaker theme walkout to his iconic emotes and celebrations. He is iconic in every sense. Meanwhile, the biggest problem with the sport and fans is that they only see recent performances, and it creates recency bias. And in recent times, Adesanya hasn't had a great time. Out of his last 6 fights, he lost 4 times via finish, which suggests something is off with him. However, Kamaru Usman has shown recently how one can bounce back after a rough patch. And if Adesanya really wins here, it would be really great for his legacy. Otherwise, one more loss could really damage his legacy in a bad way. Chael Sonnen on Israel Adesanya Losing his Place at the Top Sonnen believes once a younger fighter takes your spot, getting it back is never easy. He says the only way to do it is by working harder than ever before. In his words, “If you're the number one guy and you lose your spot to a younger guy, you will never get that spot back. Unless you work harder than you've ever worked. That is the one and only way.Wherever you are on that ranking, if you lose your spot to a younger guy, you'll never get it back.” Indeed, now it will be really interesting to see if Adesanya can bounce back or get hit by the final nail in the coffin because another loss will not just damage his legacy but also his confidence in getting back to fighting again.