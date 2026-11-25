Yaroslav Amosov’s elite grappling, relentless pressure and experience could make him a much tougher UFC opponent than many fans currently expect.

When anyone from another promotion joins with hype, it often doesn’t turn out well. From Ben Askren to Michael Venom Page, there was a lot of hype when they joined, but their fights didn’t turn out to be great. Meanwhile, another fighter, Yaroslav Amosov, has come from Bellator. He currently holds a record of 30-1, which is wild, as 22 of those wins came via finish, suggesting he is really dangerous. However, given that fans have seen Bellator fighters eventually fail, there isn’t a lot of hype around him.

Could Yaroslav Amosov Surprise the UFC Welterweight Division?

Amosov has made a strong start in the UFC, living up to expectations. In his debut he submitted Neil Magny in round 1, and in his second fight he submitted Joel Alvarez in round 2. Just like in Bellator, he is showing his dominance in wrestling, but he is also good when it comes to striking. He creates constant pressure and throws a lot of volume.

Wherever the fight goes, the Ukrainian fighter is comfortable in any situation. However, the upcoming fight against Ian Garry will surely test him to the core, as the only loss of his career came against Jason Jackson, who countered him with pressure, which he had no answer for, and got him on the back foot.