Could Yaroslav Amosov Become a Bigger Threat in the UFC Than People Expect?
Yaroslav Amosov’s elite grappling, relentless pressure and experience could make him a much tougher UFC opponent than many fans currently expect.
When anyone from another promotion joins with hype, it often doesn’t turn out well. From Ben Askren to Michael Venom Page, there was a lot of hype when they joined, but their fights didn’t turn out to be great. Meanwhile, another fighter, Yaroslav Amosov, has come from Bellator. He currently holds a record of 30-1, which is wild, as 22 of those wins came via finish, suggesting he is really dangerous. However, given that fans have seen Bellator fighters eventually fail, there isn’t a lot of hype around him.
Could Yaroslav Amosov Surprise the UFC Welterweight Division?
Amosov has made a strong start in the UFC, living up to expectations. In his debut he submitted Neil Magny in round 1, and in his second fight he submitted Joel Alvarez in round 2. Just like in Bellator, he is showing his dominance in wrestling, but he is also good when it comes to striking. He creates constant pressure and throws a lot of volume.
Wherever the fight goes, the Ukrainian fighter is comfortable in any situation. However, the upcoming fight against Ian Garry will surely test him to the core, as the only loss of his career came against Jason Jackson, who countered him with pressure, which he had no answer for, and got him on the back foot.
And Garry has made fighters like Islam Makhachev struggle, so the fight against Garry is the right test for him to understand whether he is made for the UFC championship or not. If Amosov gets a win here, he will surely be just one more fight away from a title shot, as Garry is at the top of the division and has just challenged the champion.
Former UFC Stars Picks Yaroslav Amosov Against Ian Garry
While Garry is the clear favourite against Amosov, during the Deep Waters show, Dustin Poirier, Chris Weidman, and Jorge Masvidal picked the Ukrainian fighter to win for one reason: he has been relentless when it comes to pace and controlling the fight. And not just in terms of wrestling, he is a solid striker too.
Not to forget that he is just a little shorter than Garry, which will make it even harder for Garry.