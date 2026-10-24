Ian Machado Garry vs. Yaroslav Amosov Reportedly Set for UFC 335
Ian Machado Garry is reportedly set to face former Bellator champion Yaroslav Amosov at UFC 335 on December 12 in Las Vegas.
Ian Machado Garry could face former Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov at UFC 335 on Dec. 12 in Las Vegas, according to a report from AgentMMA. The featured welterweight matchup is reportedly expected to be announced during UFC 333 fight week, although the promotion has yet to officially confirm the bout.
For Garry, the fight represents a chance to revive himself after his defeat to Islam Makhachev, while for Amosov, the fight is another chance to prove himself in front of a UFC elite welterweight.
Ian Machado Garry Looks to Bounce Back After UFC 330 Loss
Garry and Makhachev fought in the main event of UFC 330 in Las Vegas. Garry was the first challenger in the division. For five rounds, Makhachev controlled the pace. In the end, Garry lost the fight with a score of 49-46, 49-46, and 48-47 for all three judges.
Despite the defeat, Garry showed resilience against Makhachev’s wrestling and grappling pressure. A matchup with Amosov would present another demanding test, particularly if the former Bellator champion can make his grappling a central part of the contest.
Yaroslav Amosov Could Provide a Tough Welterweight Test
Amosov built his reputation as one of the leading welterweights outside the UFC during his run with Bellator, where he captured the promotion’s 170-lb championship. His reported matchup with Garry would put that experience to the test against an established UFC contender.
For Garry, the bout could be an important step toward returning to the title conversation after falling short against Makhachev. For Amosov, it would offer an opportunity to make a statement against a prominent opponent on a major UFC card.
UFC 335 is scheduled for December 12 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with Charles Oliveira set to defend the BMF title against Diego Lopes in the announced main event. The Garry-Amosov matchup remains unconfirmed by the UFC.