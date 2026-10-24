Ian Machado Garry (pictured) has been working toward recalibrating and returning to his winning ways after his recent UFC welterweight title matchup.

Ian Machado Garry is reportedly set to face former Bellator champion Yaroslav Amosov at UFC 335 on December 12 in Las Vegas.

Ian Machado Garry could face former Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov at UFC 335 on Dec. 12 in Las Vegas, according to a report from AgentMMA. The featured welterweight matchup is reportedly expected to be announced during UFC 333 fight week, although the promotion has yet to officially confirm the bout.

For Garry, the fight represents a chance to revive himself after his defeat to Islam Makhachev, while for Amosov, the fight is another chance to prove himself in front of a UFC elite welterweight.

Ian Machado Garry Looks to Bounce Back After UFC 330 Loss

Garry and Makhachev fought in the main event of UFC 330 in Las Vegas. Garry was the first challenger in the division. For five rounds, Makhachev controlled the pace. In the end, Garry lost the fight with a score of 49-46, 49-46, and 48-47 for all three judges.