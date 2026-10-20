Former UFC title challenger Ian Machado Garry is set to return to the octagon soon, as per reports.

Now, the short-notice risk-taker, looking to return to winning ways, could be fighting soon.

The Irishman, in his most recent outing, challenged welterweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 330 and lost by unanimous decision. Garry faced a ton of criticism after the Makhachev bout for not having killer instinct inside the Octagon and for being overly friendly with the Russian phenom.

Ian Machado Garry to Fight Again in 2026

According to Ariel Helwani, "The Future" is set to fight again in 2026 and has a bout lined up "in about a month."

Check out the post below:

Garry prefers to fight two or three times a year, and looks like he plans on having similar activity levels this year as well.

Who Could Ian Machado Garry be Taking On Next?

To get back into title contention, "The Future" needs a big win over a top-five opponent, preferably by finish, to impress the UFC brass, especially after his performance at UFC 330, which Dana White clearly didn't love.

The top-five welterweight contenders who could face Ian Machado Garry next include Michael Morales and Jack Della Maddalena. However, Morales has stated that he’s fighting Shavkat Rakhmonov early next year.

Apart from them, No. 5-ranked contender Sean Brady already has a fight booked, and top contender Carlos Prates, whom Garry beat in 2025, on short notice, is expected to challenge Islam Makhachev in 2027.

That said, a fight between Garry and Morales makes perfect sense, with the winner potentially earning the next title shot once the dust settles between Makhachev and Prates.

Ian Machado Garry Knows How to Earn Another Title Shot

Ian Machado Garry told Eze Talks Sports last month that he believes he can be "right back up there for a title shot" once he finishes undefeated knockout artist Michael Morales. "The Future" also added that after beating Morales, he plans to run it back with Carlos Prates or Islam Makhachev.

“For me there’s only one fight that makes sense right now, and that’s Michael Morales. When I beat him, I’m the only one who deserves a title shot... I go out there, and I finish Michael Morales, get my hand raised; it’s undeniable that I’m right back up there for a title shot.”

Check out Ian Machado Garry's comments below: