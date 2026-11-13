Josh Hokit insults Ian Garry while roasting Ciryl Gane at the UFC 334 Press Conference

He dominated the microphone throughout the UFC 334 press conference and took shots at other fighters . While taking trash about his upcoming opponent, Hokit dragged Ian Garry into the conversation and roasted him brutally on the mic.

The UFC 334 pre-fight press conference took place on Thursday at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and Hokit was loudmouthed as ever.

No one is safe from Josh Hokit’s trash talk. The undefeated challenger Josh Hokit (10-0) is set to fight the undisputed heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane (14-2, 1 NC) at UFC 334 this Saturday, Nov. 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Josh Hokit Doesn't Hold Back While Insulting Ian Garry and Ciryl Gane

Hokit used Garry as a punchline to mock Gane. He called Gane and Garry "the new UFC power couple" who "cry watching Disney movies together." He even laced his insults with the F-word and B-word.

He said, "You guys caught this guy being a fairy. It's the new UFC power couple, him and Ian Garry. You know what I’m saying. They cry watching Disney movies together. Fu*k outta here, b*tch."

Garry is yet to react to Hokit mocking him at the presser. He is currently preparing for his own upcoming bout against Yaroslav Amosov at the UFC Saudi Arabia event on December 5.

While most of Hokit’s insults were directed at his opponent, Ciryl Gane, he also took some jabs at Alex Pereira, who was seated in the front row.

Alex held a phone in his hand with “r*tard” written on it, and he was using it to rage-bait Hokit. When Hokit saw it, he immediately stood up, flipped him off, and insulted Pereira's mother while telling him to "shut up."

Hokit also proclaimed himself ‌a UFC Hall of Famer during the presser.

He said, "This is where legends come to fight, or they have fought here, and I see myself as a living legend already. My third fight, that's a Hall of Fame fight, and so I'm already a Hall of Famer, you know? And that was just the third fight. This is my fifth fight in the UFC, so I think I belong here."