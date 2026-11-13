Alex Pereira was in the front row for the UFC 334 press conference, and he took the opportunity to rage-bait Josh Hokit using his phone.

Fight week in New York already had plenty of juice, and Alex Pereira just poured gasoline on the fire without saying a single word.

During Thursday’s UFC 334 pre-fight press conference at Madison Square Garden, the former two-division champion sat in the front row and spent his afternoon rage-baiting Josh Hokit. As captured on video by Nina Drama, Pereira typed an offensive slur onto his phone screen and held it up toward the stage. That subtle jab immediately got under Hokit’s skin, prompting Pereira to flash a middle finger right at the undefeated contender.

Forced to respond on the microphone, Hokit fired back in typical unfiltered fashion, flipping off the Brazilian and yelling, "I'm gonna chama on your mama." Pereira barely flinched. Instead, "Poatan" stood up from his front-row seat with his arms stretched wide, soaking in the cheers as the New York crowd erupted in his favor.