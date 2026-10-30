Stipe Miocic backs Alex Pereira to become a three-division UFC champion, explaining why he believes the Brazilian can overcome his heavyweight setback.

Recently, former champion Stipe Miocic weighed in on Pereira’s chances of winning a third belt and expressed confidence in the Brazilian’s abilities.

However, 'Poatan' was TKO’d in the second round, and his dream was shattered. Now, for his second heavyweight showdown, he is set to face knockout artist Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 335, which will give him a chance to make a run at the heavyweight title.

Alex Pereira came close to becoming the first UFC fighter to win belts in three different weight classes when he moved up from light heavyweight to heavyweight to face Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title at UFC Freedom 250.

Stipe Miocic explains why Alex Pereira can become a three-division UFC champion

Speaking to Athlon Sports, Miocic said he believes Pereira has what it takes to win a third UFC championship. He also pointed to his own experience of winning the heavyweight title at 38, suggesting that age should not prevent Pereira from achieving his goal.

"I think he can win a third belt. I won a belt at 38. I think he’ll be fine. He’s tough. That was his first time fighting in the big boy class, and I think he’s shown he’s ready to do it. He knows what to expect. It’s tough, but he comes ready every time,” Miocic said.

The former champion also praised Pereira's accomplishments across two divisions, pointing out that the Brazilian has already achieved more in terms of championship success than he has.

"I think he’s already at that level. He’s already won two belts in two weight classes, so I mean, he’s done more than I have. I’ve only won one weight class,” Miocic added.

Pereira has achieved so much in the UFC. He became middleweight champion, then moved to light heavyweight, where he won the belt twice. If he manages to capture the heavyweight title, it would put him in a unique position as a three-division champion.

However, Pereira knows the dangers of fighting at heavyweight and has hinted at a potential move back down to 205 pounds if he loses his next fight.

Alex Pereira hints at returning to light heavyweight if heavyweight run fails

In a recent interview with Connect Cast, Pereira admitted that he would not want to continue competing at heavyweight if he suffered another defeat. He believes returning to 205 pounds would be the better option, as that is where he has enjoyed most of his UFC success.

"I wouldn't stay, no," Pereira said. "I would go back to light heavyweight. I think that would be the ideal thing to do. Everyone knows I'm not a big guy like these heavyweights. So I'm not going to stay there taking a beating at that disadvantage. I would go back to my division, where I was more comfortable.”

Check out Alex Pereira’s comments below:

Meanwhile, in his most recent fight, Pavlovich knocked out Tallison Teixeira at just 0:39 of the first round, extending his win streak to three. The Russian will try to maintain momentum against Pereira at UFC 335.