NEW Kyler Phillips vs. Ethyn Ewing Added to UFC 335 Main Card Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Kyler Phillips vs. Ethyn Ewing Added to UFC 335 Main Card IMAGO

Kyler Phillips vs. Ethyn Ewing has been added to the UFC 335 Main Card

From This Article 1 . UFC 335 Main Card

Ethyn Ewing is officially set to return at UFC 335 on Dec. 12 and he’ll face the veteran bantamweight Kyler Phillips in the main card opener at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. “The Professor Finesser” was scheduled to fight in his bantamweight bout against Farid Basharat at UFC 329, but a serious injury that he sustained five weeks before the fight forced him to withdraw from the event. Earlier, the rumors suggested that Ethyn Ewing would make his UFC return against No. 13-ranked bantamweight contender Bryce Mitchell, but that’s not the case.

During the live UFC 334 broadcast on Paramount+, it was revealed that the undefeated American (2-0) is scheduled to make his UFC comeback against The Matrix, known for his flashy, high-pace striking and dynamic movement, next month at UFC 335 in bantamweight clash. Initially, Yair Rodriguez vs. Steve Garcia and Joe Pyfer vs. Bo Nickal were targeted for the Las Vegas event next month, but they’ve since been moved to other events. During the UFC 334 broadcast, the mixed martial arts promotion officially confirmed that Pyfer vs. Nickal will serve as the five-round main event for UFC Fight Night in Cleveland on Feb. 13 Also, Yair Rodriguez vs. Steve Garcia will headline UFC Fight Night in Dallas, Texas, on Jan. 16. UFC 335 Main Card The Charles Oliveira return event has some incredible matches lined up. Here’s the official main card for the upcoming UFC 335 event in Las Vegas as it was advertized during the UFC 334 broadcast last Saturday: Main Event Lightweight (BMF Title Fight): Charles Oliveira (C) vs. Diego Lopes

Co-Main Event Heavyweight: Alex Pereira vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Flyweight: Brandon Moreno vs. Charles Johnson

Middleweight: Damian Pinas vs. Baisangur Susurkaev

Bantamweight: Kyler Phillips vs. Ethyn Ewing