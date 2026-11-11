Maycee Barber has withdrawn from her scheduled bout with Carli Judice and unfortunately for her, it's added to an unwanted record.

When Maycee Barber joined the UFC through the Contender Series in 2018, her nickname was very appropriate. 'The Future' was just 20 years old and intended to be the youngest ever UFC champion. She began her UFC tenure with three dominant victories, all coming via finish.

We're likely to still see the fight happen as Judice hasn't been rebooked for UFC 335, although no timeline on Barber's return has been given and therefore we don't know when she'll return to the octagon.

Maycee Barber will no longer compete in Las Vegas at UFC 335 next month. Originally scheduled to face hot prospect, Carli Judice , Barber has withdrawn from the flyweight bout for an undisclosed reason.

She then fought veteran, Roxanne Modafferi and, unfortunately for her, she injured her knee in the fight, leading to a prolonged period of time (over a year) on the sidelines. She would return, but again she would lose, this time to Alexa Grasso. She would bounce back against Miranda Maverick, but this is where the first of a series of pullouts would occur, kickstarting her unwanted record.

Pullouts

It's worth noting before bashing Barber that it wasn't Barber on every occasion that withdrew from fights. At UFC 269, Barber was scheduled to face Montana De La Rosa, with the latter pulling out. Barber was rebooked to face Erin Blanchfield, but this time it would be Barber who pulled out.

'The Future' would then go on an impressive five-fight winning run spanning two years before any further withdrawals occurred. After defeating Katlyn Cerminara at UFC 299, she was set to compete against former champion, Rose Namajunas in a fight night main event. She withdrew from that one due to ongoing health problems. She spent nine days in hospital, developing pneumonia as well as an Epstein-Barr virus infection.

After over a year on the sidelines, Barber was scheduled to return. Matched with Erin Blanchfield for the second time, Barber tired again to make 125lbs for her first main event. After weighing in at 126.5lbs, the fight was on... that was, until fight night. Minutes before making the walk, Barber had to withdraw after suffering a seizure and the fight was cancelled.

The American would return some seven months later, successfully making weight and defeating Karine Silva at UFC 323. She again made the walk to face Alexa Grasso in a rematch, although the fight didn't go her way and she lost the bout in the first round.

UFC 335 is just the latest card to schedule Maycee Barber and her to pull out, making it five pullouts in her career. Let's hope that this withdrawal doesn't keep her out for too long.