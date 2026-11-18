Charles Oliveira (left) and Diego Lopes (right) are set to headline UFC 335.

Charles Oliveira has addressed the UFC lightweight title landscape and his upcoming BMF championship fight at UFC 335.

During a recent conversation with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira weighed in on the current title landscape of his weight class.

"Do Bronx" has also addressed his highly anticipated BMF title showdown against Diego Lopes .

Charles Oliveira seems to have his sights set on recapturing the UFC title he previously held, namely the UFC lightweight championship.

Fighters like Arman Tsarukyan, Ilia Topuria, and Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett have been gunning for a title shot against reigning UFC lightweight kingpin Justin Gaethje. Incidentally, Oliveira holds a dominant win over Gaethje, having stopped him via first-round submission back in 2022.

Upon being questioned about whether he isn't getting the deserved respect and is being overlooked in the title picture, Oliveira stated, "Everyone knows I'm here. Everyone knows I'm a problem for this division. And everyone knows I'm next."

When asked about whether he'd like to reclaim the UFC lightweight belt before his career comes to a close, Oliveira said, "That's my dream."

Charles Oliveira's BMF title matchup against Diego Lopes at UFC 335

Charles Oliveira captured the UFC's symbolic BMF championship by besting Max Holloway by way of unanimous decision in their rematch, a lightweight matchup, in March of this year.

Their first fight was a featherweight clash back in 2015, wherein Holloway secured an injury-induced TKO victory against Oliveira.

Coming to the here and now, Oliveira possesses the BMF belt and is set to put it on the line against Diego Lopes, a featherweight staple who's moving up in weight.

Oliveira and Lopes will clash in a much-awaited lightweight matchup, which will have the former's BMF title at stake. They'll headline UFC 335 in Las Vegas on December 12.

On one hand, Oliveira is coming off a notable win over fellow MMA great Max Holloway. On the other hand, Lopes is fresh off a knockout victory against Steve Garcia, whom he did battle with at UFC Freedom 250 back in June.

During his aforementioned conversation with MMA Junkie, Oliveira touched upon the Lopes matchup and affirmed his confidence about getting his hand raised.

Implying that he believes in both his striking and grappling in the high-stakes fight -- which could also earn him a UFC lightweight title shot -- Oliveira said:

"It's gonna be a war. But I really believe in the power of my hands. I believe in my Jiu-Jitsu. I'm gonna win."

Watch Charles Oliveira discuss his UFC lightweight championship ambition and his next fight below (*comments at the 4:25-minute mark of the video):