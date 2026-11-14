Charles Oliveira wants Justin Gaethje to clarify his future plans.

“We just need to understand what’s the next step. What’s going on with Justin Gaethje? Are you going to retire? You gonna keep it going?”

Charles Oliveira , on the other hand, believes that a win over Lopes puts him in the next line for the lightweight title shot. However, Gaethje's uncertain future is now holding up the division, and the Brazilian wants a clear answer from the champion. He said:

Justin Gaethje captured the undisputed lightweight title in June when he stopped Ilia Topuria in round four at UFC Freedom 250. Since then, "The Highlight" has not stepped into the octagon as he recovers from injuries to both hands and a deep bone bruise in his knee while also deciding whether to continue his career.

The American has been indecisive about his retirement plans. In January, the lightweight champion said he would "definitely" retire by 2027. After dethroning Ilia Topuria, he told Joe Rogan that he was planning to fight again and that nothing in him “feels like it’s over.”

Then in September, the Arizona native said he would leave the final call to his family and coaches. He said:

“I need them to have a conversation with me whenever the time needs to come.”

Justin Gaethje’s Camp Expects a 2027 Return

However, Gaethje's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has made it known that the champion is not retiring just yet. In August, he said fans will see Gaethje fight in 2027. A month later, Abdelaziz told Submission Radio he is sure that "The Highlight" will be back in the cage and "if Arman is next, so be it.”

Arman Tsarukyan has already claimed he is going to fight Justin Gaethje for the title after he beat Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331.

According to rumors, the two could potentially meet at UFC 337 in Arizona on Feb. 7, 2027, although neither the promotion nor the fighters have confirmed the bout.

For now, Gaethje has not given any update on his retirement, and Oliveira first has to deal with Diego Lopes on Dec. 12.