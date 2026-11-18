Aljamain Sterling has revealed Umar Nurmagomedov's role in the attack on Merab Dvalishvili and Saba Lazishvili.

Now, Merab's close friend and former UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling has revealed what Umar actually did.

Footage of the brawl circulating online did not show Umar taking part in the incident. However, Merab and Saba later revealed that the 30-year-old Nurmagomedov was also involved in the brawl and was arrested afterward.

Last week in Abu Dhabi, Usman Nurmagomedov and his team attacked Merab and his friend, Saba Lazishvili, in a hotel lobby. Usman slapped Merab at first, and then the rest of his team escalated the situation further by attacking both "The Machine" and Saba.

Aljamain Sterling Exposes What Umar Nurmagomedov Did During Merab Dvalishvili Melee

During an interview with ESPN MMA, "Funk Master" revealed that Umar walked up to Merab and punched him in the face instead of trying to de-escalate the situation. He said:

“After the video turns off, Umar walks up to Merab and punches him in the face. The way he approached it looks like he was gonna try to de-escalate the situation because this is after everything kind of settled down."

Sterling is furious about the incident and believes Usman, Umar, and the others should have remained behind bars. He also had a message for Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"They should've stayed in f*cking jail. Point blank period. They get away with this sh*t all the time. They are not above the law, and I think that they believe that they are. And I also believe, with all due respect to Khabib, but it seems like he might be calling the shots over there."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below:

Usman Nurmagomedov, Umar and Others Have Been Released

Usman, Umar, and the others involved in the melee were initially sentenced to six months in jail and hefty fines. However, since Merab Dvalishvili decided not to press charges and wanted them released, they were recently released, and their fines were also reduced.

However, "The Machine" has made it clear that they have no intention of burying the hatchet with the Nurmagomedov brothers, who, as per Merab, are:

"Bad representatives for Dagestan and the Muslim people. They are not real men. They are p*ssies."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below: