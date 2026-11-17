Aljamain Sterling lashed out at Usman Nurmagomedov and team over the recent ugly incident involving his close friend Merab Dvalishvili.

Umar, Usman, and others were fined and arrested, with a six-month jail term. However, hardly a week later, they were released on Tuesday following reconciliation appeals.

Clearly outnumbered by the Russians, Dvalishvili and Lazishvili were badly hurt, and 'The Machine' even posted a video of himself, bloodied, shedding light on the incident. It was reported later that Umar Nurmagomedov was also involved in the same.

Merab Dvalishvili and his friend Saba Lazishvili were attacked by Usman Nurmagomedov and his team in a hotel lobby in Abu Dhabi ahead of a recent RAF event (that just concluded).

Aljamain Sterling Weighs in on Merab Dvalishvili, Friend Saba Being Attacked by Usman Nurmagomedov, Team

More recently, Merab Dvalishvili's close friend and longtime training partner Aljamain Sterling weighed in on the incident.

In an interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN, Sterling started off by calling out Usman Nurmagomedov for not approaching 'guys one-on-one.' He said:

"They don't approach guys one-on-one, and I would have respected Usman if he did that. I walk a lot of places by myself. I don't ever think that I'm gonna get jumped. Can it happen? Yeah, I'm not stupid. I'm not naive. I don't start sh*t with people. But I also know I can hold my own. But I can't hold my own against 8, 9 people."

Sterling then hit out at Umar Nurmagomedov, before nailing in the final verdict that they shouldn't have been released from jail. He added:

"I could have let the first clip that was shown on video, but then after I heard about everything that happened after the video, from Umar then just showing up and walking over, then doing that...Them holding down Saba, and then pinning his hands so that they could stomp his head. Bro, I think that's attempted murder. They actually should have stayed in the f*cking jail. Point blank, period."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below:

Ray Longo Puts Usman Nurmagomedov on Blast for 'Scumbag' Move

Merab Dvalishvili's coach (also Aljo's), Ray Longo, did not hold back in the recent episode of the Anik & Florian podcast. Calling it a 'scumbag look', he said:

"What a rotten, scumbag look that was. This guy in particular has gotten away with a lot of stuff, right?"

Longo then went on to add that attacking someone like Dvalishvili, who is 'loved by everybody,' was a huge mistake Nurmagomedov made.

Check out Ray Longo's comments below: