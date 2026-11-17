Demetrious Johnson was not thrilled about Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit’s fight. Michael Bisping, however, had a very different take on the heavyweight fight.

Bisping: "I kind of get it. It wasn't the most technical stuff, but that fight was massively entertaining. I loved every second of it. I feel like everyone in the arena did. It was a great fight."

Michael Bisping understood why Johnson felt that way but he still enjoyed watching the fight. Bisping also had plenty of good things to say about Johnson. He called him one of the greatest fighters in the sport’s history. However, he did say he liked what Gane and Hokit brought to the Octagon that night .

Demetrious Johnson thought the fight was awful. He wanted to see punches that were faster, harder, cleaner. He even said he’d rather watch kickboxing than the main event between Hokit and Gane .

Bisping Loved the Fight Despite Its Flaws

Bisping never said that the fight was just outstanding but he admitted there were parts of the fight that weren't good technically. but he still liked to watch it.

Bisping said he loved the whole fight and thought the fans in the arena did too. Obviously there was not much chaos as expected in a heavyweight bout . However , Gane and Hokit did a very good job in those 25 minutes providing the audience with lots of action and making it an entertaining main event.

Demetrious Johnson Was Not Impressed

What Johnson saw made him look very unhappy. He wanted both fighters to move quicker, kick more and hit harder and basically wanted a knockout to happen but the main event of the heavyweight bout went to decision which is quite rare .

Another thing he thought was that Gane didn’t hit enough. He has a reputation for being fast and good at kickboxing, but Johnson wanted to see more of that in the fight.

“What are we watching right now? This is literally f*cking horrible. I’d rather watch K-1 kickboxing than this sh*t… I am so disappointed."

Gane and Hokit Gave Fans a Fight to Remember

Gane and Hokit fought to decision at UFC 334. Hokit continued to push and gave the champion a hard time. Gane was forced to overcome his stress before claiming a unanimous decision victory.

All three judges scored the fight 48-47 for Gane. The champion had to fight hard to overcome Hokit in a tough fight.

Everybody wants a different thing in a fight. Some fans want good defence and no cheap shots. Some people just want to see the action or grappling ,fighters that don't stop until the last bell. However , the main event had a bit of everything.

Johnson thought both could have done a lot better, but Bisping liked the fight. They may not agree on this but both have made their point clear.