After dominating the lightweight and welterweight divisions for years, Islam Makhachev appears to be entering the final chapter of his MMA career. In fact, his next fight could be one of his last inside the UFC.

Boasting 29 wins and just one defeat, Islam Makhachev has already cemented his place among MMA's elite. After conquering lightweight and making waves at welterweight, retirement might seem like an unusual next move. Some may fear it could tarnish his legacy, but Michael Bisping believes it's precisely what Makhachev should do.

The announcement has sent shockwaves through the MMA world, with fans already contemplating the end of an era. But is Makhachev really preparing to walk away from the UFC? Former middleweight champion Michael Bisping believes that might be the perfect way for the Dagestani to bring his career to a close.

“My next fight is one of the last in my career,” Makhachev wrote on X. “They say Prates is too dangerous for me and Morales is too good for me. So I want to face the best of them and prove to the world once again who is the best in the world.”

“Okay, well, that's fair enough, right? He is going to retire soon. The man is 35 years old. He has had an incredible career. He's made a fortune. He's got the respect. Oh, he lives a very simple life. So, the money he's made, I'm sure, will last him an absolute lifetime. Okay. Um, so he doesn't have to do this forever,” said Bisping on his YouTube channel.

“So, he only wants to have a couple more matchups along the way. Listen, as a fan, I would have loved to see him fight Carlos Prates and Michael Morales, but that isn't going to be the case, okay?”

Makhachev has his sights set on another statement victory, insisting that he wants to reaffirm his status as “the best in the world” against the winner of the upcoming interim welterweight title clash between Carlos Prates and Michael Morales in January at UFC 366. The Dagestani has made it clear that he is willing to take on either contender.

His latest triumph came against Ian Garry in August, taking his UFC winning streak to 17 consecutive victories. In the process, Makhachev surpassed Anderson Silva’s long-standing record for the most consecutive wins in UFC history, setting yet another milestone in his career.

Islam Makhachev was initially expected to defend his title against Prates in January. However, he decided to push his return back until March, after Ramadan, according to Dana White. The UFC head honcho wasn't particularly pleased with the decision, arguing that the champion's delayed return was holding up the welterweight division. However, he had little choice but to accept it.

The next clash could mark the end of his career, something he has been considering for quite some time. In fact, even his mother wanted him to hang up his gloves and leave the fight game behind for good.

“My mom talks about me quitting since then, and lately she tells me, ‘Look, Khabib listened to his mom, but you don’t,'” he said during an interview with Murad LaRiba earlier this year.

He added that she had recently suggested arranging a meeting with Nurmagomedov, saying, “I need to see Khabib; we need to have a talk.”

For now, retirement is nothing more than speculation. The final call rests with him, but if he stays true to his words, his next fight could mark the end of an illustrious career.