Michael Bisping would like to see Islam Makhachev move up to middleweight when he’s done at welterweight.

There is another reason why Bisping's suggestion is interesting. Makhachev recently revealed that his next fight will be “one of the last” of his career. The 35-year-old has not announced a retirement date, but his latest comments suggest he may not have many fights left.

“Then moving up to 185 and trying to become the triple champ, I like the sound of that. And if anyone deserves it, it is Islam Makhachev.”

The former UFC champion believes Islam deserves a third UFC title shot, this time at 185 pounds. Bisping used Alex Pereira as an example. Pereira was granted a move up to heavyweight and Bisping believes Makhachev should be given the same.

Makhachev has to deal with his next challenge at 170 pounds before he can think about another weight class. Carlos Prates and Michael Morales are booked for the interim welterweight title at UFC 336 on Jan. 30. Makhachev is expected to meet the winner in a title unification bout.

Neither contest would be an easy one for him. Morales is undefeated, while Prates has the kind of knockout power that can end a fight with a single clean shot. Makhachev will have to beat whoever wins before he can seriously think about moving up.

Why Bisping Called Out Alex Pereira



Pereira is an interesting case in that he already has UFC titles in the middleweight and light heavyweight classes prior to moving up to heavyweight. At the White House event, he did not achieve the result he wanted in his fight against Ciryl Gane. Gane knocked him down in the second round to capture the interim heavyweight title.

Makhachev has done it in two weight classes too, winning UFC gold at lightweight before becoming welterweight champion. And Bisping thinks that record should be taken into account when the talk turns to a possible move to 185 pounds.

Can Makhachev Capture a Third UFC Title?

It would be a huge step up to middleweight. Fighters at 185 pounds are naturally bigger, and Makhachev would be fighting guys with different sizes and strengths.

His wrestling and ground game could pose problems for many middleweights, but winning a title in a third division is never going to be easy. He'd have to show his skills against bigger opponents are just as good.