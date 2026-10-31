The welterweight king appears to have lost some of his commercial appeal, as SportsPro shares a new report.

Surprisingly, the Dagestani sensation failed to crack even the top 150 despite his jaw-dropping UFC status. Makhachev is currently riding a 17-fight win streak, the highest in the promotion, even ahead of Anderson Silva's 16 wins. However, the last time the Khabib Nurmagomedov protege made the list was in 2024, ranking #135.

SportsPro released its 17th annual Top 50 most marketable fighters list, and a ranking dominated by Olympians and Soccer giants includes only one combat sports athlete: Ilia Topuria. Ranked 41st overall, 'El Matador' sits ahead of Anthony Joshua (#52), Canelo Alvarez (#61), and Khamzat Chimaev (#62).

UFC double champion Islam Makhachev not only flaunts a near-perfect MMA record but has also held the pound-for-pound crown for over 900 days. But is that enough to sell a fighter? Perhaps not. Instead, Ilia Topuria's continued presence on SportsPro's newest rankings suggests that dominance alone isn't enough to make an athlete commercially appealing.

Meanwhile, Topuria's last UFC outing against Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250 ended in a brutal TKO loss for the Spaniard. While that defeat may have resulted in an orbital fracture, it has barely dented his commercial pull. You either love him or hate him, but you cannot ignore the former lightweight champion. And Topuria makes sure of just that with his polarizing personality and inflammatory comments.

Just a few weeks back, El Matador made waves on the internet after accusing Gaethje of cheating with loaded gloves. As bold as the claim sounds, Topuria knows exactly how to keep himself relevant even when he isn't actively fighting. And that may be at the heart of Islam Makhachev's fading appeal.

Islam Makhachev Faces Backlash For Inactive Title Reign

The welterweight champion has recently been on the receiving end of intense scrutiny after he pulled out of a scheduled title defense against Carlos Prates. While the UFC has moved on with an interim championship bout instead, with Michael Morales stepping in to fill the gap, fans are having a hard time squaring with Makhachev's infrequent title reign.

Since grabbing the welterweight title against Jack Della Maddalena in 2025, the Dagestani phenom has only fought once this year. It could explain why Islam Makhachev came just short of the SportsPro rankings. The list evaluates athletes not just based on their sheer popularity, but rather on their current momentum and their ability to attract future brand partnerships. A fighter in limbo surely isn't the most enticing asset for a brand.

These rankings, however, have come at a particularly intriguing time, with Islam Makhachev potentially considering an official departure from MMA. In a recent X post, Makhachev shared that his next stint in the UFC would be "one of the last" in his career. And the UFC champion has only one goal in mind: cementing his status as one of the best in the world.

My next fight is one of the last in my career. They say Prates is too dangerous for me and Morales is too good for me. So I want to face the best of them and prove to the world once again who is the best in world. https://t.co/bQSw97TzNe — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) October 30, 2026

As criticism continues to pour in and Islam Makhachev potentially looks away from professional fighting, many UFC veterans have also come forward in his defense, including Matt Brown. However, one thing is certain: his influence in the world of combat sports may be beginning to wane.