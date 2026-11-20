Former two-division champion Ilia Topuria has a message for his brother Aleksandre Topuria before the 30-year-old enters the octagon this weekend at UFC Qatar.

Earlier this month, Ilia also admitted that Aleksandre saved his career by stopping the UFC White House fight at the right time after Ilia suffered fractures to both orbital bones and his nose during his title unification bout against Justin Gaethje and could barely see anything . Ilia is confident "El Conquistador" is a better mixed martial artist than he is and will become an undisputed UFC champion .

Aleksandre Topuria returns to the octagon after nearly a year to face Santiago Luna this Saturday. "El Conquistador" is 2-0 in the UFC and has a long way to go and a lot to achieve before thinking about bantamweight gold. Earlier this week, Aleksandre made it known that he is "not in a rush for absolutely anything" but is always ready for any opponent the promotion puts in front of him, be it a hotshot or a newcomer. Over the last few years, Aleksandre has played a crucial role as Ilia Topuria 's mentor. The former two-division champion has already credited his brother for helping him reach the top of the sport at just 29 years old.

"My brother, I want to congratulate you for all the hard work, sacrifice, and dedication that have brought you here. No one in this world knows better than us the road we have traveled. No one really knows what it took for us to get here, the hardships we've overcome, the times we've had to get up and everything we've left behind to pursue our dreams. It all started with two brothers who dreamed of having a bike to share. And today, one of those children has become an inspiration to millions of people. ❤️"

"But what makes me most proud of is not what you have accomplished, but the person you have become. Because I know who you are, where you come from and the heart behind every battle. Tomorrow don't climb that octagon alone. With you rise our dreams of children, our sacrifices, our history and all those who never stopped believing in us. Tomorrow victory belongs to you, because you have earned it with blood,sweat and fire. Whatever happens, you will always be a champion to me, my big brother and one of the greatest prides of my life. I love you with all my soul brother. May God be with you tomorrow and always. ❤️🙏🏻"

Check out Ilia Topuria's post below:

Aleksandre Topuria Reacts to Ilia's Heartfelt Tribute

Aleksandre Topuria reacted to the above post, commenting:

"No explanation needed on what place you hold in my life. I love you, little brother ☝️🧸❤️"

Check out Aleksandre Topuria's comment below:

After Aleksandre’s UFC Qatar fight, Ilia will most likely return to his home base in Spain, where he will resume training ahead of his comeback. "El Matador" expects to return in the second quarter of next year and has his crosshairs on Paddy Pimblett now, since "The Highlight" hasn't shown interest in running it back with him right away.