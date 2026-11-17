Ilia Topuria had an inkling that something was wrong from the get-go and felt like broken glass had been thrown into his eyes.

Now, in a recent interview with La Gazzetta Georgia, the former two-division champion has opened up about his grueling UFC Freedom 250 experience and just how difficult it was to fight his way through the bout.

At the event commemorating America's 250th anniversary of independence, Gaethje and Topuria went four hard-fought rounds before the latter's corner eventually stopped the fight after 'El Matador' suffered considerable damage, including orbital fractures.

Leading up to UFC Freedom 250, few would have expected Justin Gaethje to beat Ilia Topuria, much less in the fashion that he did. However, at the White House event, not only did 'The Highlight' emerge victorious, but he also left 'El Matador' with battle scars to carry from their clash.

Ilia Topuria Felt Like Broken Glass Had Been Thrown Into His Eyes

Most viewers might have felt that Ilia Topuria started losing control of the fight in the third round after suffering a knockdown against Justin Gaethje. 'The Highlight' landed a crushing right hand, followed by a barrage of punches and uppercuts, and even a knee that left 'El Matador' in all sorts of trouble. But it appears Topuria felt something was wrong with his eyes from the opening round.

During the interview with La Gazzetta Georgia, the former two-division champion revealed that he had an inkling from the first round that something was off, that something was bothering his eye:

"From the first round, I had this feeling, because I didn't know I had a fracture. I felt like something was bothering my eye, like I had something I wanted to get rid of, and it wouldn't go away. I realized I actually had fractures at the end of the second round. The cutman told me not to blow the air out, and that's when I realized my nose was already broken. I didn't even feel the broken nose; my eyes hurt so much. It felt like broken glass had been thrown into my eyes."

Topuria then went into greater detail about the moment it dawned on him that he was fighting with his vision compromised, right in the middle of what was arguably one of the biggest nights in combat sports history:

"It was a strange situation for me. One of the most important moments in my life. The American president was there. There are many very important things ahead. There are millions of people. And behind the scenes, I can't see anything, I can't breathe... Inside, I was like, 'What is going on?'"

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

Ilia Topuria Reveals His Top 2 Choices for His Next Fight

After enjoying some much-needed R&R, Ilia Topuria is now eyeing a return to the UFC. And it appears 'El Matador' hasn't exactly been short on time to think about who he'd like to share the Octagon with next.

During the aforementioned interview, the 29-year-old named a rematch against Justin Gaethje as his preferred matchup, while targeting a long-standing arch-rival as his second choice should he fail to secure the title rematch:

"My goal, of course, is to have my rematch against Justin Gaethje. But if the fight with Justin doesn't happen for certain reasons, then it will be Paddy Pimblett, which personally is a very interesting fight for me."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below: