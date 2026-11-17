Ciryl Gane Has a Positive Health Update to Share for His Fans
Ciryl Gane shared that he is doing fine following a gruelling matchup at the UFC 334 main event against Josh Hokit.
Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit just gave the fans a fearsome and exciting UFC heavyweight main event. As the duo locked horns, fans remained on the edge throughout the bout. Despite the fight being decided via unanimous decision, both the fighters suffered some serious damages. As Hokit and Gane were rushed to the hospital, the champion had a reassuring message for his fans.
The champion recently uploaded a video on social media where he confirmed that the visit was a routine checkup. Gane said, “After a war, you have to go to the hospital for checkups to make sure everything’s okay. Everything’s fine. Thank you for all your messages and your support before, during and after. It was a great battle.”
Gane also added, “We showed some good things, and some things could have been better, but what matters is that we came home with the win despite everything. Now it’s time to rest, then we’ll return to training soon and prepare for the next step. It’s not over, we’re in this together. Thank you, everyone.”
This was surely a big relief for his fans. During the fight, the French star did take a lot of damage from Hokit. Right from the first round, Gane’s American opponent charged in with intent, throwing punches in a flurry. As the fight progressed to the third round, a lot of analysts thought that Gane was exhausted. But in the last couple of rounds, the Frenchman showed his championship mentality.
He blocked some vicious takedown attempts from Hokit. He also started to deliver some heavy punches that slowed his opponent significantly. In the end, Gane’s resilience paid off big. The judges scored the contest 3-2 in his favor, allowing him to successfully make his maiden heavyweight title defense.