Ciryl Gane shared that he is doing fine following a gruelling matchup at the UFC 334 main event against Josh Hokit.

Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit just gave the fans a fearsome and exciting UFC heavyweight main event. As the duo locked horns, fans remained on the edge throughout the bout. Despite the fight being decided via unanimous decision, both the fighters suffered some serious damages. As Hokit and Gane were rushed to the hospital, the champion had a reassuring message for his fans.

The champion recently uploaded a video on social media where he confirmed that the visit was a routine checkup. Gane said, “After a war, you have to go to the hospital for checkups to make sure everything’s okay. Everything’s fine. Thank you for all your messages and your support before, during and after. It was a great battle.”

Gane also added, “We showed some good things, and some things could have been better, but what matters is that we came home with the win despite everything. Now it’s time to rest, then we’ll return to training soon and prepare for the next step. It’s not over, we’re in this together. Thank you, everyone.”