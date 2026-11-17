Jon Jones launches yet another verbal attack on Josh Hokit, the latest in the duo’s recent online beef.

The UFC realm has been buzzing with a brand new online feud in the past 24 hours. Following Josh Hokit’s championship loss, the American fighter took a personal dislike towards Jon Jones mocking him. What followed was a flurry of tweets from both the fighters. Now, as the online heat continues, ‘Bones’ have one defining message for ‘The Incredible Hok.’

Hok had previously criticized Jones ahead of his championship bout. Next up, he also dug up Jones’ past and verbally attacked him about his PED allegations and legal challenges. While this back-and-forth continued, the former UFC champion made one more comment about how Hokit was fixated solely on attacking Jones when a lot of other fighters too, gave their reactions.

Jones wrote, “Literally everyone in the UFC made some sort of reaction video to Josh getting absolutely picked apart. Yet I’m the one he can’t stop tweeting about. It’s pretty clear how deep I’m in this kid’s head. He literally moved to Albuquerque! He’s the one who started this whole beef in the first place, thinking he was going to be something special.”