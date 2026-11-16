Former UFC flyweight champion has spotted a defensive weakness in Josh Hokit’s game following UFC 334 loss.

Meanwhile, Gane also showed signs of fatigue but managed to control the later rounds by consistently landing strikes from distance.

Although Hokit came out firing from the opening bell, he appeared to tire as the fight progressed.

Josh Hokit suffered the first defeat of his professional MMA career in a heavyweight title fight against champion Ciryl Gane.

Following the bout, several fighters and analysts shared their opinions on the fight. Demetrious Johnson is the latest to weigh in, pointing out a flaw in Hokit’s fighting style.

Demetrious Johnson Points Out a Flaw in Josh Hokit’s Stance

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Demetrious Johnson pointed out that Hokit often drops his hands while trying to generate power with his punches, leaving his face exposed.

"I don't think I've ever seen his right hand up... His hands are always down," DJ said.

Furthermore, Johnson explained that if he were a heavyweight and had to fight Hokit, he would look to use a counter-punching strategy.

"If I was gonna fight Josh Hokit next, if I was a heavyweight, I would say look to counter... after each exchange, because his hands are all low," DJ added.

Hokit spent much of the fight pressuring the champion. However, he often moved forward in a straight line, which eventually worked against him.

Gane, meanwhile, circled the octagon and made effective use of his long-range striking. Ultimately, all three judges scored the fight in his favour.

Hokit Says His Vision Was Compromised After First-Round Eye Poke

Just 45 seconds into the opening round, Ciryl Gane poked Josh Hokit in the left eye. Hokit immediately brought the incident to referee Marc Goddard’s attention. However, the referee did not intervene, and the action continued.

No point was deducted, and Gane secured the victory with a 48-47 score on the judges' scorecards. Later, Hokit shared a screenshot of the eye poke on Instagram and claimed that his vision had been compromised in the first round. “I saw triple the whole fight... but f*** it,” Hokit wrote.