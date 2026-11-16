Josh Hokit's war of words with Jon Jones has taken a dark turn.

This past Saturday, "The Incredible Hok" came up short against Ciryl Gane at UFC 334 and lost by unanimous decision. He was handed his first loss of his pro career.

Ahead of UFC 334, the then 28-year-old took out a diss track that took aim at several fighters, including "Bones." The lines aimed at Jones were personal, mocking him about his private life. He also said that he would refuse to shake the former two-division champion's hands if he ever offered them.

"The Incredible Hok" and "Bones" once shared a gym. They trained at Jackson Wink MMA in Albuquerque, and, as per Jones, he even let Hokit train at his personal camp. However, the relationship between the two soured in September, when Hokit took shots at Jones for not training his protege Gable Steveson properly. The situation only got worse from there.

Jones wasted no time in taunting him. A day after the event, he posted on X and said that almost every fighter who talks trash about the former champion “ends up losing the next fight."

Josh Hokit Claims Jon Jones Played a Role in Teammate’s Downfall

Josh Hokit then fired back with a string of insults, but his most recent post took the feud to a whole new level. He claimed that their teammate Simone's life fell apart after he started spending time with Jones. He wrote:

“Our teammate Simone was a good Christian kid who had his whole life ahead of him. There was nothing wrong with him. He trusted you. Then he started hanging around you, getting involved with drugs with you.”

The American added that he recently saw Simone in downtown Albuquerque, talking to himself and “seemingly completely detached from reality.” He wrote:

“It was heartbreaking to see what he’d become. That’s someone who trusted you, and you should be ashamed of the role you played in his downfall.”

However, there is no proof of the accusations he made.

Jon Jones Says He Paid for the Teammate’s Treatment

Jon Jones responded to clear up the accusations made against him. He said that Simone's struggles were caused by a mental health condition and not by drugs. He wrote:

“He’s not on drugs, you idiot... I’m the one who actually got him admitted to the hospital and paid for his flight home to Switzerland.”

The former UFC heavyweight champion then told Hokit to “get off Twitter for a while” and let his brains recover. Hokit then said that Jon Jones only stepped in to help because he had a guilty conscience. Since the back and forth has continued.