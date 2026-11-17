Alexander Volkov drops Bold Opinion about UFC 334 Main Event
Alexander Volkov labels the UFC 334 main event between Josh Hokit and Ciryl Gane as “bullsh*t."
The UFC 334 main event might have pleased the fans, but for Alexander Volkov, it wasn’t that great. Josh Hokit came into the bout with a lot of hype. Securing a title bout in only his fifth UFC fight made the fans cheer him all along. But as the main event ended in a unanimous decision victory for Ciryl Gane, Volkov found some technical issues with both the fighters.
The UFC heavyweight star recently sat down with Ariel Helwani. Speaking about the fight, the 38-year-old praised Hokit’s ability to entertain the fans. He also gave Hokit due respect for keeping the offense going despite taking significant damage.
However, in a blatant admission, Volkov said, “As a fight for fans, emotionally, it was great. Hokit gives a lot of emotion to fans. He takes so many punches and still goes forward. But in a technical way, the fight was bullsh*t.”
Praising Gane’s takedown defense, the 41-11 fighter continued, “Gane's takedown defense was great, honestly. But how he performed as a kickboxer, it was not good. It reminded me of when I was young in Moscow. I saw these drunk guys fighting in front of a store. It was exactly the same.”
Summing up his analysis, the UFC heavyweight pointed out how both the fighters lacked explosiveness. He claimed that neither of the fighters had the power to knock out their opponent, which made the technical quality of the fight plummet.
Alexander Volkov Demands Title Shot, Taking Leaf out of Josh Hokit’s Book
Hokit has been in the conversation for his surprising antics during the UFC 334 main event. Initially, he flipped at Bruce Buffer when the latter was making the fighter introductions. Next up, throughout the bout, the American fighter kept flipping at Gane. Looking at those shenanigans, Volkov, too, decided to follow a similar path.
In a recent post on Instagram featuring the French champion with his belt, the 38-year-old called for a title shot in a unique manner. Copying Hokit’s actions, Volkov commented with a series of middle finger emojis and wrote, “If it does help to get the title shot.”