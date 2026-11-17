Alexander Volkov labels the UFC 334 main event between Josh Hokit and Ciryl Gane as “bullsh*t."

The UFC 334 main event might have pleased the fans, but for Alexander Volkov, it wasn’t that great. Josh Hokit came into the bout with a lot of hype. Securing a title bout in only his fifth UFC fight made the fans cheer him all along. But as the main event ended in a unanimous decision victory for Ciryl Gane, Volkov found some technical issues with both the fighters.

The UFC heavyweight star recently sat down with Ariel Helwani. Speaking about the fight, the 38-year-old praised Hokit’s ability to entertain the fans. He also gave Hokit due respect for keeping the offense going despite taking significant damage.

However, in a blatant admission, Volkov said, “As a fight for fans, emotionally, it was great. Hokit gives a lot of emotion to fans. He takes so many punches and still goes forward. But in a technical way, the fight was bullsh*t.”