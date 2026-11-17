Alexander Volkov believes Josh Hokit crossed the line by flipping off legendary UFC announcer Bruce Buffer.

Hokit flipped off Buffer while the legendary announcer was introducing him inside the Octagon. His actions did not sit well with several people, including No. 2-ranked heavyweight Alexander Volkov, who believes Hokit went too far.

During the lead-up to his heavyweight title fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC 334, Hokit lived up to his reputation, directing his antics at several notable names, including Alex Pereira and Bruce Buffer.

Josh Hokit is known for his on-camera antics, so much so that even UFC president Dana White has publicly expressed his displeasure with them.

Alexander Volkov Bashes Josh Hokit

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, the Russian heavyweight condemned Josh Hokit’s actions, arguing that nobody should cross the line with a legend like Bruce Buffer.

“Some stupid guys who just joined the UFC might see what Hokit did to Bruce Buffer and think it's very funny,” Volkov said.

“But it's not. It's disrespectful. He's a legend. He's not a legend; he's an icon. We can't find somebody else like Bruce Buffer,” he added.

Furthermore, Volkov highlighted the seriousness of Buffer's role, explaining that announcing fighters is a tough job and that he cannot afford to lose focus while doing it.

“Bruce Buffer's job is even harder than fighting. We can make mistakes in a fight... Bruce Buffer can't make any mistakes when he announces fighters. You can't act like this. It crosses the line,” Volkov said.

Bruce Buffer’s Reaction to Hokit’s Antics

Bruce Buffer had previously criticised Hokit’s antics during a livestream with popular streamer N3on, particularly his comments about the First Lady of the United States during the White House event.

Buffer said he knew Hokit was going to shove his finger in his face and revealed that he had considered slapping the heavyweight. However, commentator Daniel Cormier managed to talk him out of it.

“There's kids watching… He got his panties in a bunch over a little comment I made. I said, 'I guarantee when I announce him, he's going to stick his finger in my face, and I'm gonna slap it away.' DC said don't do that,” Buffer told Jon Anik.