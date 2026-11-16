Alexander Volkov wants to follow Josh Hokit's path to earn a UFC heavyweight title shot next.

There is zero doubt about Hokit's skills. Beating contenders like Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes in dominant fashion has earned the American a title shot. Also, his ability to grab attention and play the heel has played a major role in earning the championship opportunity. Many hate "The Incredible Hok" while a few love Hokit, largely because of the antics he has pulled on the mic.

Most recently, Josh Hokit, the No. 5-ranked heavyweight contender, earned a chance to challenge heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane at UFC 334 in his fifth UFC appearance. The 29-year-old delivered a Fight of the Year contender performance come fight night but ultimately came up short against Gane.

Volkov is riding a three-fight winning streak and has won seven of his last eight UFC bouts. He is currently the No. 2-ranked heavyweight contender. However, the matchmakers still have not granted him a title shot which can potentially be due to his lack of finishes in his last five outings.

He has taken shots at fellow competitors and also called Michelle Obama a man at the White House.

Hokit has the gift of gab, which is something many fighters lack. With the trash talk and his alter ego, Hokit has managed to fast-track his way to a title shot.

Volkov on the other hand has has been part of the UFC since 2016. "Drago" is still waiting for his first title opportunity, and now he has taken a page out of Josh Hokit’s playbook.

Alexander Volkov Goes Full Josh Hokit Mode To Get Title Shot

In a recent Instagram post featuring Ciryl Gane with the heavyweight belt, Volkov responded with one of Hokit's favorite gestures, which the former title challenger uses to rage-bait opponents and haters. Volkov quipped:

"If it does help to get the title shot: 🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕"

Check out Alexander Volkov's comment below:

Alexander Volkov Labels Ciryl Gane's UFC 334 Performance as "Bulls*it"

Alexander Volkov believes Ciryl Gane did not do enough to get his hand raised at UFC 334 and only won because of the judges' assist. After the main event, "Drago," who was present in MSG, told Nina Drama:

"Hokit did great. Bullsh*t fight for Gane. He don't show his heart. I know they just gave him fight again."

Check out Alexander Volkov's comments below:

Does the Russian really think "Bon Gamin" did not beat Josh Hokit, or is Volkov trying to build hype and some animosity before challenging Gane next?