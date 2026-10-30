Aljamain Sterling called out both the UFC and Dana White for not giving Alexander Volkov a title shot despite his incredible resume.

Former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is not holding back his frustration with how the UFC operates, taking direct aim at Chief Executive Officer Dana White over the title picture in the heavyweight division. Sterling publicly called out the promotion for repeatedly bypassing longtime contender Alexander Volkov, despite the Russian giant compiling one of the most impressive divisional runs in recent memory.

Sterling reacted on social media to Volkov’s recent body of work, pointing out the absolute absurdity of the veteran’s long path toward a championship opportunity. Following a controversial split-decision defeat against Ciryl Gane at UFC 310 in December 2024, a fight many fans and analysts felt Volkov clearly won,

White suggested behind the scenes that he would make things right. Instead of receiving a championship nod, Volkov was forced to fight his way back through the grueling heavyweight rankings, racking up three consecutive victories while title promises completely faded away.