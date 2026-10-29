Alexander Volkov is convinced that Dana White did not recognise him when he showed up last week at the UFC 333 presser, disguised as a reporter.

During the sit-down , "Drago" also discussed his appearance at the UFC 333 press conference. Although Volkov was part of the numbered event, he did not get a chance to take the stage, as only the main-event and co-main-event fighters were present. Hence, the Russian chose to attend the presser dressed as a fan/reporter and directly asked Dana White what more he needs to do to earn a title shot.

The UFC veteran recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he torched heavyweight titleholder Ciryl Gane for his antics inside the octagon, undefeated contender Josh Hokit for all the trash talk and always playing the heel, and then turned his crosshairs on Dana White.

Alexander Volkov is Confident Dana White Didn't R ecognize Him

Volkov told Helwani earlier today that White did not recognise him and took a light-hearted jab at the UFC CEO while adding that whenever White hears his name, he thinks of featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. He also added that so far, the UFC brass still have not notified him or told him what more he needs to do to get a championship opportunity. Here's what he said:

"I saw they didn't have me on the press conference again, the same as the last three fights. I don't know why. I just went through the regular gates like a regular fan... I had some questions for the fighters and Dana White. Of course he didn't recognize me... I'm not even sure he can remember my name, and I bet every time he hears my name, he thinks they're talking about Alexander Volkanovski. But to talk seriously, he still didn't have an answer to my question. I'm asking, what should I do? What am I supposed to do to get a title fight? And they don't have an answer."

Check out Alexander Volkov's comments below:

What Dana White has said About Volkov's Surprise Appearance at UFC 333 Presser

Dana White has claimed that he recognised Alexander Volkov when the Russian asked questions at the presser, even before Alexander Volkanovski stood up and approached the UFC CEO to tell him that it was Volkov. White told Main Event TV:

“I absolutely knew. I thought he was doing some type of a shtick, and I was waiting for the punchline. There was nothing; it was very odd.”

Check out Alexander Volkov's comments below: