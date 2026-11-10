Ilia Topuria recently revealed his picks for several interesting questions, along with expressing his thirst for revenge.

However, Topuria failed to provide a specific answer to the next question of the session. After he was asked to pick the toughest UFC division to compete in, the Georgian-Spanish fighter named all three, from featherweight to welterweight, as his choice.

Topuria revealed his choice for his most memorable UFC fight to begin the Q&A session organised by JD Sports. 'El Matador' picked his UFC 298 featherweight title encounter against Alexander Volkanovski as his answer, along with disclosing the reason behind his choice. Topuria said, "I would say, against Alexander Volkanovski because that was the first time I was able to become a world champion."

Ilia Topuria once again wore his heart on his sleeve, answering questions about his UFC career, ranging from his favorite in-octagon encounter to picking the toughest weight class in the promotion. Topuria also maintained his unfiltered nature and revealed that he hasn't given up on his revenge plan after his first defeat inside the cage.

Topuria mentioned, "I would say, between featherweight and the welterweight division. You have a lot of people in those divisions, so it's a lot of competition."

The former two-weight division champion used just a few words to answer the next query: about his feelings after capturing his second title at UFC 317. While admitting that it's hard to describe the emotion, Topuria quipped, "... I would say, 'A dream come true.'"

'El Matador' picked "Madrid" and "Las Vegas" to answer the two following questions, respectively. First, the unexplored place where he wants to fight, and then his favorite place to fight among the explored ones.

The arguably most anticipated question came at the end of the video, as Topuria picked a rematch with Justin Gaethje as his preference for his next in-octagon encounter. He said, "I would love to get my rematch against Justin Gaethje. So, I would say, him."

🚨🇬🇪 Ilia Topuria really wants that Justin Gaethje rematch. 👀 🗣“I would love to get my rematch against Justin Gaethje” 📽 Via JD Sports https://t.co/BeelDjhev5 — FightLuck (@FightluckBet) November 9, 2026

With strong contenders like Arman Tsarukyan and Paddy Pimblett in line and Gaethje's distaste for a rematch, the materialization of Topuria's wish was already looking far-fetched. However, Volkanovski's recent entry into the list of contenders desiring a fight against Gaethje makes things even more complicated for the Spaniard.

Volkanovski, who has always wanted to capture the lightweight title, expressed his wish for one last crack at the opportunity after his successful featherweight title defense against Movsar Evloev at UFC 333. Even Dana White looked eager to grant 'The Great' his wish, with Gaethje's consent being the only unchecked factor.

Currently, only time can tell whether Topuria's wish will come to life, but an analysis of the odds says that they aren't quite in his favor.