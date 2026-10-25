Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski has named Justin Gaethje as a potential opponent for his retirement fight.

Speaking to reporters after UFC 333, Volkanovski explained why he believes a matchup with Gaethje could work without leaving other contenders waiting for title opportunities.

Volkanovski finished Evloev with ground-and-pound strikes six seconds before the second round could end in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The victory ended the Russian’s unbeaten 20-fight streak and added to the Australian’s legacy in the featherweight division.

The reigning featherweight champion reiterated his interest in the matchup after defending his title against Movsar Evloev at UFC 333, explaining how the proposed superfight could allow both divisions to move forward.

“I don't want to hold divisions up, but I believe that we could do this and not hold the division up,” he said.

“Whether it's both our retirement fight and put it on the line, which would be cool — a little bit of a superfight, 38-year-olds just going at it, then we'll leave it all and let the young fellas sort it out.

Volkanovski made it clear that he would be willing to hang up his gloves if the UFC offered him this opportunity, regardless of the result.

“That's something I'd retire for. If they ever wanted to give me that opportunity, I would retire win or lose,” he added.

Why Volkanovski Wants to Avoid Holding Up the Divisions

Volkanovski holds the UFC featherweight gold, while Gaethje competes in the lightweight division. A matchup between the two would create a major event, but it could also delay title opportunities for contenders if either fighter planned to continue competing afterwards.

To avoid problems, Volkanovski has proposed making the bout their final fight before stepping away and leaving the divisions to move forward with new title contenders.

Volkanovski believes the matchup could give the two a memorable send-off without keeping the divisions waiting.

Dana White Is Open to the Matchup

Dana White had already expressed a willingness to consider Volkanovski’s wishes. Speaking at the post-fight press conference, the UFC CEO again suggested the promotion would be supportive of what the featherweight champion wants to do before retiring.

“When a guy gets to his level, there isn't too many things we'd say ‘no’ to him about. If he's got things he wants to do before he hangs it up, I'm sure we'll be very supportive,” White said.

“When you've accomplished what he's accomplished, there's not much we're going to say no to with him,” White said. “So we'll see how this whole thing plays out.”