NEW Alexander Volkanovski Refused Medication Despite Being Sick Before UFC 333 Fight Against Movsar Evloev Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Alexander Volkanovski was battling the flu but refused to take any medication before UFC 333. [Images courtesy: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire]

At UFC 333, current and two-time featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has once more shown the world why he views adversity as a privilege.

Alexander Volkanovski was sick before entering the octagon at UFC 333 to defend his strap against Movsar Evloev. Multiple sources have revealed that Volkanovski was very sick on the morning of UFC 333 and had the flu during fight week. However, the Aussie refused to take any kind of medication, as he believed that would give him an advantage over Evloev. However, no injury or flu was going to stop "The Great." At UFC 333, he knocked out Evloev in the second round to successfully defend his strap and prove to the world that even at 38, young, undefeated contenders like Evloev are easy game for him, and he still has a lot to offer as the reigning champion. At the UFC 333 post-fight presser, talking about the illness, Volkanovski said:

"It's all good, it's a part of the game. I started getting sick, I was like 'it would've been too easy if I wasn't sick.' No matter what hurdles are in front of me, this sh*t excites me." Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below: Alexander Volkanovski Wants to Become Two-Division Champ Before Retiring After beating Evloev, Volkanovski told "DC" that he plans on going again and will not retire anytime soon. He has shown interest in moving up and challenging lightweight titleholder Justin Gaethje. Volk wants another shot at becoming a two-division UFC champion and has vowed to retire after that fight, regardless of the outcome. Dana White also likes the idea. At the post-fight presser, "The Great" said that if the UFC gave him a chance to challenge "The Highlight," he would retire after that superfight regardless of the outcome and vacate his throne so other rightful contenders get a chance to fight for the strap. "I don't want to hold divisions up, but I believe we could do this and not hold the divisions up. That's something I'd retire for. If they want to give me that opportunity, win or lose, I'd retire." Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below: