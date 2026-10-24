At UFC 333, Alexander Volkanovski once more proved to the world that young, undefeated contenders are also easy game for him.

Current two-time featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski has once more done as he had planned and promised.

At UFC 333, Volkanovski knocked out the previously undefeated Movsar Evloev in the second round to successfully defend his strap and prove why he's the featherweight GOAT.

UFC 333: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev - Fight Recap

At UFC 333, Movsar Evloev looked calm and calculated from the opening bell but struggled to dictate the pace. Although the Russian fighter secured three takedowns, he failed to establish control or keep the Aussie pinned to the canvas. Volkanovski, on the other hand, looked to dictate the pace and showed little concern about Evloev shooting for takedowns.



In the second stanza, Volkanovski looked even more confident on his feet and with less than a minute remaining in the round, he walked Evloev towards the fence and caught him with a solid right hook, followed by a left hand and another powerful right.



As the fight went to the ground, with Evloev trying to recover, Volkanovski unleashed heavy ground-and-pound from full mount, and with just four seconds remaining in the second round, the Australian secured the finish when the ref jumped in to save Evloev from further punishment.

Check out the finish below: