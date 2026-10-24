NEW Movsar Evloev Says He Can Swim 75 Meters Underwater on a Single Breath Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Movsar Evloev IMAGO/ Zuma Press Wire

Here’s something you probably didn’t expect from a UFC contender: Movsar Evloev says he can swim around 75 meters underwater without coming up for air.

From This Article 1 . Why This Matters For His Next Fight With Alexander Volkanovski

It's not a parlour trick either. He truly does get himself into shape with fighting, swimming and resistance training in the water. They provide him with low-impact cardio, enhanced mobility and full-body stamina, a perfect complement to the hard-core dry-land activity he's known for, like his 1,500 push-up challenge. “I can swim 75 metres without coming up for air. Bear in mind that I also swim fast underwater. It may not just be about holding my breath for a long time, although that matters too. The faster you swim, the less time it takes. I have swum three pool lengths in one go.” Why This Matters For His Next Fight With Alexander Volkanovski Anyone who’s seen Evloev fight knows he wins by outworking his opponents and taking them into deep waters. So breath control and a big fuel tank are a key part of that. A fighter who can hold his breath that long is training the appropriate quality.

He does 25 push-ups a minute for an hour, his only "rest" being jump roping between sets. It was allegedly from Kostya Tszyu, the former light welterweight boxing champion whose training regime was notoriously harsh. Not everyone is buying it, obviously. Some fans wonder if such volume is humanely possible. It’s hard to argue with the discipline, especially now that he is setting himself up for his UFC featherweight title fight against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 333. Movsar Evloev has also been seen shadow boxing underwater, which will enhance his stamina and increase his gas tank and improve his performance inside the cage. Inside Evloev’s Camp Ahead of UFC 333 -Коstуа Tszyu push up wоrkоut evеrу wееk Еvlоеv dоеs а соndіtіоnіng drіll іnѕріrеd bу thе Аustrаlіаn-Russіаn bохіng lеgеnd. The standard is 1,000 push-ups in one hour. Evloev makes it 1,500 and the jump rope is his only active rest. -New setup for UFC 333 : For this title camp, he booked a private house for his players to stay in, rather than the traditional gym dorms. The idea is simple: improves mental focus, better isolation and better recovery. -Sparring & Technical Work: He has been training for years in top camps with the likes of Thiago Alves and Mazid Doll. He’s also sparred with Volkanovski before. -Cage concentration : Evloev glances at the referee and his opponent as the cage door closes. So his corner spends most of the time strategising before the round starts.