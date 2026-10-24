Movsar Evloev responds to criticism from UFC legends Jose Aldo and Demetrious Johnson as he prepares to challenge Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title at UFC 333.

In a recent sit-down interview with Daniel Cormier, Evloev was asked about the criticism from Aldo and Johnson, two highly respected former champions whose opinions carry considerable weight in the MMA community.

Many analysts and UFC fighters alike have heavily criticized Evloev for not finishing any of his opponents in the UFC and for a lack of exciting fights. This includes criticism from Jose Aldo and Demetrious Johnson , who have called out the Russian and believe the UFC could cut him from the promotion if he loses at UFC 333.

Movsar Evloev’s title opportunity has come with a lot of criticism, despite his 10-fight win streak in the UFC and his undefeated record. He is set to fight for the featherweight title against Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 333.

Evloev acknowledged that both fighters had earned respect through their accomplishments in the sport, admitting that he had not yet reached the same level of recognition.

"They earn their uh respect, right? I haven't yet. Maybe thats ," Movsar said.

However, Cormier pointed out that Evloev’s undefeated record and consistent success should also count for something, despite the criticism surrounding his decision victories.

Responding to the discussion, Evloev acknowledged that Aldo’s fighting style made his bouts more entertaining for fans. He also described Johnson as one of the greatest fighters in MMA and admitted that he still has plenty of work to do if he hopes to reach that level. Although the Russian does not necessarily agree with the criticism, he made it clear that he does not take the comments personally.

“His fights are more entertaining than mine because of his style, and Demetrious Johnson is one of the best. I'm trying to reach that level too, but I need too many things like you know, to do before to get there. And of course you know you I'm not saying I like what they saying but I don't take it deep,” Movsar responded.

Check out the conversation between Daniel Cormier and Movsar Evloev below:

Evloev has 10 wins in the UFC, all by decision. He uses his wrestling prowess to control opponents on the ground and secure decision victories, which many fans don’t find exciting to watch. That was not the case before the UFC. The Russian used to look for finishes outside the promotion, where he finished seven opponents, four via submission and three via knockout.

Though many in the MMA community are criticizing Evloev ahead of the most important fight of his career, many others are rooting for the Russian to become the new champion, and a UFC legend recently shared words of encouragement for the 32-year-old.

Khabib Nurmagomedov sends a message of support to Movsar Evloev

Nurmagomedov took to his Instagram story to share words of encouragement for Evloev as he prepares for the biggest fight of his career against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 333.

“I really hope that this person will be happy tomorrow. Keep your head cool and only go forward, brother,” Nurmagomedov wrote.

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov’s message to Movsar Evloev below: