Movsar Evloev challenges Alexander Volkanovski’s UFC 333 game plan, insisting he will dictate the striking and wrestling exchanges in Abu Dhabi.

Volkanovski has expressed confidence in his ability to keep the fight standing, challenging Evloev to engage with him on the feet instead of relying on wrestling.

Speaking to MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn in Abu Dhabi, Evloev dismissed Volkanovski’s confidence in controlling the fight’s location and promised to pursue takedowns whenever he saw the opportunity.

Movsar Evloev has sent a clear message to Alexander Volkanovski ahead of their UFC 333 showdown. The undefeated Russian believes he can dictate how the fight unfolds, regardless of whether the featherweight champion wants to keep the contest standing.

However, the challenger believes that argument makes little sense when he has the option to use his grappling.

“He's been a little illogical,” Evloev said. “He said, ‘Don't you dare to strike.’ And then, ‘We'll be striking because I will make it a striking fight.’ I will do anything I want. Whenever I decide to take him down, I will take him down.”

Evloev’s comments underline his confidence heading into the biggest opportunity of his UFC career. While Volkanovski remains one of the division’s most accomplished strikers, the Russian intends to use his wrestling to disrupt the champion’s rhythm.

Evloev Willing to Attempt Takedowns All Fight

Evloev has crafted an impressive undefeated record with his grappling-focused approach, but some critics have pointed out his inability to secure finishes in the UFC. If he manages to defeat Volkanovski, he would not only claim the featherweight title but also put to rest any doubts about his capability to take on top-tier fighters.

The challenger has been vocal about his commitment to wrestling, stating that he won’t shy away from it, even if Volkanovski consistently fends off his efforts.

“Even if I need take him down 100 times, even more, I will do it,” Evloev said.

He added, “Just 25 minutes, I will enjoy each second of this time. Like I said, even if I need take him down every second, I will do it, and nobody will stop me there.”

With Volkanovski determined to impose his striking and Evloev prepared to pursue takedowns relentlessly, their matchup presents a compelling clash of styles.