Israel Adesanya predicts Alexander Volkanovski will defeat undefeated Movsar Evloev by fourth-round TKO in their UFC 333 featherweight title fight.

Adesanya highlighted Volkanovski’s ability to blend striking with wrestling defense, arguing that the Australian is capable of neutralizing Evloev’s strongest weapons while creating opportunities of his own.

During a breakdown of the UFC 333 fight card, Adesanya couldn’t help but praise Volkanovski’s fight IQ, sharing his thoughts on why he believes the reigning champion will successfully defend his title. His prediction is pretty straightforward: he’s got Volkanovski finishing Evloev in the fourth round.

Israel Adesanya is throwing his support behind Alexander Volkanovski , confidently predicting that he’ll hand Movsar Evloev the first loss of his professional MMA career. Adesanya believes we’ll see a late stoppage in their upcoming featherweight title clash. The former UFC middleweight champion believes Volkanovski’s technical ability and championship experience will prove too much for the undefeated Russian.

“He's going to win this fight. I think he's going to finish Movsar. He's going to give him his first loss,” Adesanya said in the video.

The former champion also pointed to Volkanovski’s ability to adapt in the cage. While Evloev has built his undefeated record largely through wrestling and top control, Adesanya believes Volkanovski’s craftiness will make it difficult for the challenger to impose his usual approach.

“When Movsar realizes this is not—I'm not grappling just anyone. I'm grappling the great,” Adesanya said, describing the challenge Evloev will face against the champion.

Adesanya Predicts Fourth-Round TKO for Volkanovski

Adesanya expects Volkanovski to take control as the fight progresses, using his striking and defensive wrestling to wear down Evloev before securing the finish.

“Volk's going to get this done in the fourth round. TKO victory,” Adesanya predicted.

He added that he does not expect a submission, instead envisioning Volkanovski breaking down his opponent through sustained pressure.

“He's going to break him. The guy's going to be gassed and cut up, bloodied up, and then finish him,” Adesanya said.

The prediction reflects Adesanya’s admiration for Volkanovski’s technical skills and ability to perform at the highest level. However, Evloev’s undefeated record and elite grappling make him a formidable challenger, setting up a compelling test for the reigning champion.