Movsar Evloev comments on having his father attend first-ever UFC fight at UFC 333
Movsar Evloev challenges Alexander Volkanovski for UFC featherweight gold at UFC 333, and for the first time ever, his father will be in attendance.
Movsar Evloev is used to having his family's support in every UFC fight. However, UFC 333 will mark the first time that his father will be in attendance, and the undefeated wrestler will need all of the support he can get as he looks to dethrone Alexander Volkanovski as UFC featherweight champion.
Movsar Evloev's father will be at UFC 333
The most difficult challenge of Movsar Evloev's career thus far will be facing Alexander Volkanovski, a two-time UFC featherweight champion and the former pound-for-pound best fighter in the world. Fortunately, he won't be taking on that challenge alone, as his father will be in the stands for the first time, watching Evloev try to fulfill his professional of becoming a UFC champion.
So, in a UFC 333 media day interview, Evloev was asked by a Meta Fight journalist for his feelings regarding his father's presence. While Evloev is appreciative of his father's attendance, he explained that distance has never been a factor, and that he always knows his father is watching (3:30):
"There is no excitement about his arrival. I feel his support, his strict supervision, even when he is 1,000 kilometers away from me. I fight, I imagine that he is watching the fight, even if he is watching it on TV at home. In that regard, it won't make a difference, but it will be a great pleasure for me to win the title and share that moment with my dad, knowing he's in the arena too. I hope I can repay him for all the support he has given me since my first days."
Both Evloev and Volkanovski are confident heading into their fight, with 'The Great' already looking past him and calling for a lightweight title fight with Justin Gaethje in the near-future, as though it's a foregone conclusion that he will win. His confidence stems not only from his elite skills, but the success he had in countering the larger Islam Makhachev's wrestling and grappling in their first outing at UFC 284, though he still lost the bout via unanimous decision.
Evloev, though, is a stylistically different wrestler compared to Makhachev, and will have a low center of gravity similar to Volkanovski's. Former UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev hopes that the featherweight title will head to Russia with Evloev, who does have the ability to beat Volkanovski, but doing so will be a very tall order and he will have to follow the perfect gameplan.