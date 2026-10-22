Movsar Evloev challenges Alexander Volkanovski for UFC featherweight gold at UFC 333, and for the first time ever, his father will be in attendance.

Movsar Evloev is used to having his family's support in every UFC fight. However, UFC 333 will mark the first time that his father will be in attendance, and the undefeated wrestler will need all of the support he can get as he looks to dethrone Alexander Volkanovski as UFC featherweight champion.

Movsar Evloev's father will be at UFC 333

The most difficult challenge of Movsar Evloev's career thus far will be facing Alexander Volkanovski, a two-time UFC featherweight champion and the former pound-for-pound best fighter in the world. Fortunately, he won't be taking on that challenge alone, as his father will be in the stands for the first time, watching Evloev try to fulfill his professional of becoming a UFC champion.

So, in a UFC 333 media day interview, Evloev was asked by a Meta Fight journalist for his feelings regarding his father's presence. While Evloev is appreciative of his father's attendance, he explained that distance has never been a factor, and that he always knows his father is watching (3:30):