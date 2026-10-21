Sport Themen der Woche KW15 Sport Bilder des Tages April 12, 2025, Miami, Fl, Miami, Fl, United States: Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes meet in the octagon for a 3-round bout at UFC 314 - Volkanovski vs Lopes at Kesaya Center on April 12, 2025 in Miami, FL ( PxImages) Miami, Fl United States - ZUMAp175 20250412_zsa_p175_513 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Alexander Volkanovski is pushing for a champion-vs-champion retirement fight against lightweight titleholder Justin Gaethje again.

With his title defense only days away, the 38-year-old champion used media day to propose a future fight against lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, even though they compete in different weight classes.

He now faces undefeated No. 1 contender Movsar Evloev in the main event this Saturday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Evloev enters the octagon with a perfect 20-0 record and is coming off a majority-decision victory over Lerone Murphy.

Alexander Volkanovski (28-4 MMA, 16-3 UFC) arrives at UFC 333 with a 28-4 professional record. He successfully reclaimed the featherweight title from Diego Lopes at UFC 314 and defended it in their subsequent rematch at UFC 325.

Alexander Volkanovski Pitches Champion-vs-Champion Send-Off to Justin Gaethje

Volkanovski first pitched the double-retirement idea on the Who Da Fook Are These Guys? podcast, calling a fight with Gaethje an exciting final "send-off" where both could walk away together.

He added, "Let's do a superfight, then straight away after, let the divisions sort themselves out. The UFC would be happy for that. Let's make it happen."

Because the two champions compete in different weight classes, the plan sounded like minor speculation until Volkanovski doubled down during his UFC 333 media day appearance.

"I'm not the one to just call for title fights, there are so many guys that are deserving in that lightweight division," Volkanovski clarified. "But I just look at it from a sense of, if I can fit into this equation, it could be the fact that we know Justin is unsure of what he wants to do... He doesn't want to do rematches, I haven't fought him and I don't have any plans of retiring other than if we were to do something like this. Maybe we agree that it's like, let's have our last fight, superfight, champion vs champion."

He added, "We're not holding the divisions because we're going to see ourselves off and let the divisions do their thing. I just think that could happen, that's why I threw it out there."

Gaethje, 37, won the undisputed lightweight title at UFC Freedom 250 by stopping Ilia Topuria in the fourth round. ESPN's Brett Okamoto reported that Gaethje has not guaranteed whether he will fight again or retire. He is currently serving a 180-day medical suspension for hand and left knee injuries suffered during the Topuria fight.

Volkanovski recently signed a new UFC contract and noted that he could easily do three more fights. However, he plans to cut the deal short for the right opportunity. A loss this weekend would end the double-retirement talk forever. But if Volkanovski wins and the Gaethje fight falls through, he plans to fulfill his contract against other featherweight contenders.

The division has plenty of options for the next title challenger after UFC 333. No. 4-ranked Aljamain Sterling meets rising contender Kevin Vallejos on November 21 at UFC Qatar. Sterling hopes a win will earn him a title shot against the winner between Volkanovski and Evloev.

While Volkanovski wants a champion-vs-champion retirement fight, Gaethje's health and the UFC's plans will decide if it actually happens.