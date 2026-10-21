American Top Team's head MMA coach, Mike Brown, believes Alexander Volkanovski is past his prime, and the undefeated Evloev won't be easy for the Aussie.

Current and two-time featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski will defend his strap this weekend in the main event of UFC 333 against Movsar Evloev. Volkanovski is confident that no one can beat him over 25 minutes, not even the 32-year-old Evloev. However, the 38-year-old champion does not plan on going the distance against the Russian. Instead, he wants to finish Evloev in the championship rounds or maybe ever before, if the opportunity arises.

Evloev, on the other hand, to prove Volkanovski wrong, wants to get his hand raised at UFC 333 by decision, just as he has in all his previous UFC wins, and will not be looking for his first finish inside the octagon.

Mike Brown Cautions Alexander Volkanovski Before Movsar Evloev Bout: "You Can’t Take This Guy 25 Minutes Hard"

During a candid chat with Adam Zubayraev, Mike Brown warned, "The Great." Brown believes Volkanovski's "time is ticking," and he cannot last for 25 minutes inside the octagon against an unbelievably strong, well-conditioned Movsar Evloev.