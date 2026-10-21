Movsar Evloev Calls Out Arman Tsarukyan For Featherweight Showdown, Says He’ll Fight Anyone At 145

Movsar Evloev has called out Arman Tsarukyan for a potential featherweight showdown, declaring he’s willing to face anyone at 145 pounds as he looks to make his next move.



Arman Tsarukyan always stays in the limelight despite not being active in the UFC. He once aimed to drop to featherweight to challenge Alexander Volkanovski, but many questioned his size. Tsarukyan is a huge lightweight, and cutting down to featherweight seemed impossible to many. Volkanovski accepted his callout at the time, but the fight never happened. Now the undefeated Movsar Evloev has called out the Armenian fighter for a featherweight showdown, and he also issued a statement for everyone at 145.

Movsar Evloev Challenges Arman Tsarukyan To Drop To 145 Pounds

Evloev has challenged Tsarukyan to drop down to featherweight, making it clear that 145 pounds is his territory. The Russian fighter says he is ready to face the lightweight star if the UFC wants to make the fight happen. The 32-year-old told Meta MMA Plus, “If Arman wants to come down to featherweight, like I said, it's my territory. Make 145 and we'll fight, if the UFC wants that fight, of course.”

He also said he has never picked his opponents and considers himself a gladiator who will fight anyone. However, the 32-year-old is facing Volkanovski this weekend, and he needs to win this title, as everyone has mocked him for having zero finishes in the UFC despite being unbeaten.