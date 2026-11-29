Justin Gaethje (pictured) shares who is most deserving of the next title shot among Alexander Volkanovski (Top left), Arman Tsarukyan (Bottom left), and Ilia Topuria (Top right).

Justin Gaethje backs Arman Tsarukyan for the next title shot but reveals why he would rather face Alexander Volkanovski, dismissing Ilia Topuria

Now the reigning lightweight champion himself has answered who is most deserving among them, and which would be the ideal fight from a business standpoint if he comes back to defend the title.

That leaves Arman Tsarukyan , Topuria, and reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski as contenders in line who could potentially challenge for the lightweight belt. However, there is no clear-cut contender, as each of them is making a case for why they should fight for the gold.

One of the UFC 's most exciting divisions, lightweight, is now on hold. Justin Gaethje , who claimed the title by dethroning Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250, is out of action and remains skeptical about when he will defend the title, or whether he will ever return to the octagon or retire from the sport.

Justin Gaethje names the most deserving contender for the next UFC lightweight title shot

In a YouTube video with Ryan Ruffles, Gaethje was asked who he feels deserves the title shot among Volkanovski, Tsarukyan, and Topuria. 'The Highlight' quickly dismissed 'El Matador's' chances and said the Armenian has done enough to earn the title shot.

That said, Gaethje admitted that his preferred opponent would be different if the financial terms were the same. He believes a fight against Volkanovski would be a better business decision and a stylistically easier matchup than the Armenian.

“It should be Arman. He's the most deserving. Ilia has no chance. Okay. Volk would be a better matchup. So if I was getting paid the same, then the right business decision to make would be to fight Volk… Just stylistically. He's not a wrestler or grappler,” Gaethje said.

Check out Justin Gaethje’s comments below:

Tsarukyan, who has been sidelined for too long, believes he should be the one to get the title shot after his spectacular knockout victory over dangerous striker Mauricio Ruffy, which extended his win streak to six.

Who has a stronger case for the next UFC lightweight title shot?

'The Batman' also recently said that if Gaethje wants to fight Volkanovski, 'The Highlight' must leave the belt, and he claimed the UFC told him he is next for the title fight.

After his successful featherweight title defense against the then-undefeated Movsar Evloev at UFC 333, Volkanovski said he wants to move up to challenge Gaethje for the 155-pound strap. UFC CEO Dana White has not rejected the idea and feels the Australian has done enough for the sport to be in a position to demand his next fight.

Meanwhile, Topuria, after losing his belt to Gaethje, is out of action to heal his injuries. He has recovered now and has teased a return early next year.

Everything depends on Gaethje's next move and who he wants to defend his title against. He has held the stance since Tsarukyan's victory over Ruffy that the Armenian is the most deserving.