Henry Cejudo has accepted Arman Tsarukyan's callout after getting his revenge on Song Yadong at RAF 15.

In February of 2025, Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong headlined UFC Seattle, but the fight was stopped in Round 3 after an accidental eye poke left "Triple C" unable to continue, and Song walked away with a technical decision win.

Yesterday, the pair ran it back at RAF 15 on the wrestling mat at NOW Arena, as "Kung Fu Kid" made his RAF debut with Cejudo's lightweight crossover title on the line.

The former two-division UFC champion scored an early takedown in the first period, added a passivity point, and turned Song onto his back, taking the lead by 5-0. Even though the Chinese star tried to fight back in the second period and went for a takedown, Cejudo spun behind him for two more points and then flipped him over to end the match by technical fall (11-0) just 29 seconds into the period.

The win improved the 39-year-old's RAF record to 3-1, while Song dropped to 0-1.

Cejudo made his RAF debut with an 11-0 win over Urijah Faber, but then in Georgia, he lost 11-8 to Merab Dvalishvili. "Triple C" then avenged his loss at RAF 12 in Cleveland, when he pinned "The Machine" in just 36 seconds to win the title he defended against Song.

Arman Tsarukyan Calls Out Henry Cejudo

Arman Tsarukyan is also coming off a win over former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis on the same night. He pinned Pettis just 45 seconds into the opening period, becoming the first athlete to reach 10 wins in the promotion. After the match, he called Cejudo out and said:

"Bring this little boy here, I'll do the same."

After his win over Song, the Olympic gold medalist responded to Tsarukyan and promised he would beat him if both of them could agree on a weight. He said:

"Arman Tsarukyan, where are you... If we're able to get the weight right, let's make it happen. I promise you my hand will be raised."

However, the weight gap between the two could be an issue, as Cejudo holds the title at 155 pounds, while "Ahalkalakets" is the champion at 175 pounds.