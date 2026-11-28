Arman Tsarukyan has slammed the idea of Alexander Volkanovski fighting Justin Gaethje for the lightweight title.

The title now belongs to Justin Gaethje , who dethroned Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250 in June. However, "The Highlight" has not stepped back in the octagon since that fight and has hinted at retirement, but he still hasn't confirmed whether he will return to defend the belt or call it a career. That uncertainty opened the door for "The Great," who most recently handed Movsar Evloev his first pro loss at UFC 333 and then wanted to move up to face Gaethje in a superfight.

Then in September he knocked out Mauricio Ruffy in R1 at UFC 331. Tsarukyan now sits at No. 2 in the lightweight division with an 11-2 UFC record but still hasn't yet gotten the chance to fight for UFC gold after he pulled out the first time.

For context, Tsarukyan was previously scheduled to fight for the title against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 in January 2025, but he withdrew from the bout just a day before the event because of a back injury. Thereafter, he returned in November 2025 and submitted Dan Hooker with an arm triangle choke at UFC Qatar.

Arman Tsarukyan Claims the UFC Promised him Next Title Shot

Ahead of Tsarukyan's RAF match in Chicago, he spoke to Mike Heck from MMA Fighting and claimed that UFC honcho Dana White has already told him he is fighting for the belt next. He said:

"No, this is only bullsh*t. I'm fighting for the UFC belt next, for the 155 division... And if Gaethje wants to fight Volkanovski, he's got to leave the belt and do a random fight without the title, because I'm contender number one and the UFC told me that I'm fighting for the belt."

The 30-year-old does not care who he fights against, as long as the belt is on the line. He has named Volkanovski, Paddy Pimblett, Topuria, and Gaethje as potential opponents. However, he would prefer to take the belt from Gaethje, because defeating anyone else would leave people saying he never beat the champion. Even so, he doubts if "The Highlight" will fight him at all. He said:

"Yeah, I don't think so, Justin Gaethje's going to fight. If I was Justin Gaethje, I would just leave the title, if you ask me, but maybe they pay him so much money, he say yes."

For now the UFC lightweight contender expects his title fight to take place in March or April. If “Ahalkalakets” wins, he doesn't plan to sit around with the belt but hopes to defend it. He said:

"So I get the title in April or March, whatever, it doesn't matter which day or when, and defend in the summer, and probably in the end of the next year as well."