Saba Lazishvili's older brother Zviad has shared his account of what allegedly happened in Abu Dhabi after the cameras stopped rolling.

By now, most fans have already seen the viral footage of Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili clash at the Yas Hilton Hotel in Abu Dhabi. On Nov. 11, Usman and his team approached "The Machine" from behind in the hotel lobby and slapped Dvalishvili as soon as he turned around. Saba, a close friend of Dvalishvili, jumped in to defend him, and the two were outnumbered in the scuffle that followed.

Zviad Lazishvili Shares What Happened After Umar Arrived

Earlier this week, speaking to Setanta Sports, Zviad Lazishvili, a former UFC bantamweight and brother of Saba, claimed that after the altercation seen in the viral footage, both sides had stopped fighting, as security had stepped in and separated them.



After that, Umar and two of his friends allegedly came up from behind Dvalishvili and Saba. The young Georgian, who saw Umar, first thought he was coming to calm things down, so he told Dvalishvili, and he turned around.



Then as soon as Umar got close, he allegedly hit Dvalishvili. That's when Saba fired back and dropped Umar, which started the second fight.



During the second fight, Saba allegedly broke Tagir Ulanbekov's nose and dropped another man. Security then intervened and took Dvalishvili away, thinking it would end the fight. At that time no one knew who Saba was, so he was left to defend himself.



With Dvalishvili gone, the whole group turned on him. In the end he was stuck in a corner with no way to fight back, so he just covered his head while the blows kept coming.



For a moment when the beating stopped, Saba turned around and saw Usman and Umar standing there. Usman then asked him why he had hit him. Saba's reply only made things worse for him. In a translation shared by Mma Pros Pick, Zviad recalled:



"At some point, they stopped hitting him, and once Saba turned around, he saw Usman and Umar, and Usman was asking him, 'Why did you hit me?' Saba told him, 'Are you stupid or what?' After that, Usman continued kicking him."



Before the brawl, Saba had only 3,000 followers on Instagram, but within days his following jumped to more than 1 million. Since then, Saba has been one of the most talked about names in combat sports.



Just days after the attack, RAF called him to step in on short notice to replace Umar at RAF Abu Dhabi. Despite suffering a serious concussion from the attack, as he mentioned on The Ariel Helwani Show, he beat Urijah Faber 12-7.