Song Yadong reacts to the Abu Dhabi Brawl in which Usman Nurmagomedov was involved.

A UFC bantamweight contender whom Usman Nurmagomedov nearly attacked at UFC Shanghai has shared his thoughts on the incident and the recent Abu Dhabi melee.

Recently, Song Yadong , the man who knocked out Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC Shanghai, was asked to give his thoughts about the brawl.

Usman, Umar, and several members of their team attacked Merab and Saba Lazishvili in Abu Dhabi earlier this month, for which the PFL lightweight champion and the others involved were sentenced to six months behind bars and handed hefty fines. However, they were later released after the victims decided not to press charges and asked for their release.

Song Yadong has shared his thoughts on the Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Merab Dvalishvili brawl and offered a lukewarm response.

Song Yadong's Thoughts About Usman Nurmagomedov's Antics

The Abu Dhabi incident is not the first time Usman has crossed the line. Before that, when Umar was sent to the shadow realm by Yadong, Usman jumped into the octagon immediately, and while Yadong was celebrating the biggest victory of his career, he tried to elbow the Chinese fighter.

Yadong, while talking about the Abu Dhabi brawl and the UFC Shanghai incident, said:

"I don't know, bro. Maybe that's just personality. I don't judge anything. At least he didn't hurt me. So ."

Check out Song Yadong's comments about Usman Nurmagomedov below:

Song Yadong Confident He Can KO Merab Dvalishvili

Yadong also added in the same interview that he wants to fight former bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili next, and he can knock out "The Machine" in the first or second round.

"I think I will fight Merab next. Merab has . I want to fight him. I think the UFC will make it happen… No one has the knockout power like me. I can knock him out in the first or second round."

Merab Dvalishvili is currently on a two-fight losing skid. He lost his title to Petr Yan last year at UFC 323 after a failed four-title defense, and earlier this year, in a title rematch, "No Mercy" once more beat him by unanimous decision.