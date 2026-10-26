Sean O’Malley Predicts Song Yadong Would Knock Out Merab Dvalishvili in a Three-Round Fight

Sean O’Malley believes Song Yadong would knock out Merab Dvalishvili if the two bantamweights faced each other in a three-round fight.

O'Malley believes Yadong would knock out Merab Dvalishvili in a three-round matchup. He praised the Chinese fighter's explosive striking and strong takedown defense, saying those qualities would make him a dangerous opponent for the Georgian fighter.

But Song bounced back with a submission victory over Deiveson Figueiredo before scoring a huge second-round TKO upset against Umar Nurmagomedov, a heavy wrestler. As he is very close to a title shot, many now want to see him fight Merab Dvalishvili before getting it.

Song Yadong is known for his explosive striking and knockout power. The Chinese fighter has picked up major wins over Henry Cejudo, Ricky Simon, and Marlon Moraes, and later suffered a decision loss to Sean O'Malley.

“Three-round fight, Song knocks out Merab for sure. He’s just so explosive and hard to take down. His reaction time is so f*cking fast. I think he can put Merab’s lights out. That’s a dangerous fight for Merab,’ ‘Suga’ said in a recent video with MMA Guru.

The 28-year-old fought really well against Nurmagomedov and solidified his position for a title shot. However, ’Suga’ is already in line and waiting for his own opportunity after putting on a good show at the White House. O'Malley also believes he deserves the title shot before Yadong.

Sean O'Malley Claims He Deserves Next Title Shot Over Song Yadong, Says Petr Yan Rematch Would Be Massive

O'Malley believes he should get the next UFC bantamweight title shot against Petr Yan ahead of Song Yadong. While acknowledging that Song is a dangerous fighter who also deserves a title opportunity, he made his case clear. During a recent talk with MMA Guru, the former bantamweight champion said,

“Song’s dangerous. Song’s good as fuck. He’s well-deserving of a title shot after... He doesn’t have to go out and fight Merab again. He could wait and fight winner me, Petr... Everyone knows this is an entertainment game.”

O'Malley believes his rematch with Yan would be a much bigger draw. He suggested Song could wait to face the winner instead, arguing that entertainment plays a major role in the UFC and that a second fight between him and Yan would be massive. Fans will definitely want to see O'Malley vs. Yan, as their first fight ended in controversy.